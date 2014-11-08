What's new

Karachi will be part of India one day,We believe in 'Akhand Bharat' : BJP

KEY HIGHLIGHTS
  • We believe in 'Akhand Bharat' and we believe that one day Karachi will be part of India: Fadnavis
  • Region from Azad Kashmir to Gilgit-Baltistan is an integral part of India: Rajnath Singh
  • The Parliament has also passed resolution that Azad Kashmir is part of India
New Delhi: In a strong pitch for ‘Akhand Bharat’, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said one day Karachi will be part of India.

Fadnavis gave this statement to PTI when he was asked about an incident in Mumbai where a Shiv Sena worker asked the owner of a sweet shop to drop the word ‘Karachi’ from the shop’s name because it is a Pakistani city.

We believe in ‘Akhand Bharat’ (undivided India) and we believe that one day Karachi will be part of India, he had said.

We believe in ‘Akhand Bharat’: Fadnavis
On Thursday, an activist from Shiv Sena ordered the owner of the reputed Karachi Sweets in Bandra to change its name to something more Indian or Marathi.

Embarrassed by the incident Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut made it clear that it was not the “official stand” of the party.





"Karachi Sweets and Karachi Bakery have been in Mumbai for 60 years. They have nothing to do with Pakistan. It makes no sense to ask for changing their names now...It's not the Shiv Sena's official stance," Raut said.

Earlier this month, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called the region from Azad Kashmir (Azad Kashmir) to Gilgit-Baltistan an integral part of India adding that it’s under the illegal occupation of Pakistan currently.

Azad Kashmir under Pakistan's illegal occupation: Rajnath Singh
Taking to Twitter Singh said: “Gilgit-Baltistan is under illegal occupation by Pakistan and is now going to make it a state on which our government has said in two words that from Azad Kashmir to Gilgit-Baltistan is an integral part of India.”

The Defence Minister had earlier said that the Modi government will change the face of Jammu and Kashmir with its development works so much that people from Azad Kashmir will demand to be part of India.

Earlier, the Parliament has also passed a resolution that Azad Kashmir is part of India.




It was once part of Hindustan but they couldn't stop it from independence. Now not just the boat sailed but they are merely looking at mirage everywhere. Speeches such as Pakistan will wiped off the map in 2020, Karachi will be Bharat, GB sends love letters to that Modi, Kashmir is India, China will be no more, Terrorists Launchpads & Pakistan atankwadi etc are the only reasons for Indian Patriotism & nationalism left with these parties though, my sympathies with Indian Masses.
 
Why they forget Bangladesh , it is more easier to annex Bangladesh than Pakistan or they intentionally want to keep their akhand bharat dream unrealistic.
 
Come and get it what's stopping you other then your turbo charge farts. We are very hospitable people we kick the hell of the intruders and then give them cup of tea and send them back. Invitation is there and our welcoming party is waiting.
 
Do we really need to start threads based on bharti fantasies? If it was up to me no indian here would have the privilege to start threads. They don't belong here.
 
The reference is for the Karachi and Altaf Hussain's treachery. Sorry if you are hurt. Altaf used to receive funding from R&AW and the subject is Karachi. Rest about Bangladesh, that is a debate but done for many times and diverting the topic will not help. Furthermore, saving such a criminal like Altaf Hussain is not tolerated here.
 
India, Hinduistan was never one entity and even the names itself is not indigenous to the region.
 
Mmmmmm ....

  • Pakistan ~ India will be part of Pakistan one day we believe in Ghazwa-e-Hind
  • India ~ Pakistan will be part of India one day we believe in Akhand Bharat

I feel sorry for Bangladesh. Everybody has ignored her?
 
