Karachi: Why PTI Government and Rangers is not cracking on TANKER MAFIA?

Tanker mafia





Water is a necessity and ideally it should be supplied daily on the lowest ratesThe tanker mafia with full support of local authorities has created an artificial water crisis in the city. The residents of the Metroville SITE area have been purchasing water on payments as high as Rs2,200 per thousand gallon. Every month, a common household in the locality is forced to spend Rs8,800 for 4000 gallons, which is beyond the affordability of this low-income area. In such a difficult situation, especially amid the Covid-triggered economic hardships, many of the residents have lost their jobs. Now they can hardly make ends meet, let alone pay a lofty amount to the water mafia whom we know are openly stealing from KW&SB’s supply.Water is a necessity and ideally it should be supplied daily on the lowest rates. But by depriving the citizens, these miscreants make millions of rupees illegally per month. As per my estimations around Rs63 million are going directly into the pockets of this mafia from SITE area alone. Imagine what becomes of it if we include other affected areas of the city as well. For all we know this figure could be a staggering billions of rupees. Furthermore, dilapidated tankers have been roaming the roads and streets of Karachi without proper inspection. This is a real danger since it can cause serious accidents. Not a week goes by when we do not come across news related to a devastating accident of a water tanker.Previously written hundreds or perhaps thousands of letters with regard to this issue have gone unnoticed. I hope that my letter does not meet a similar fate. All my hopes are fixed on the concerned officials, specifically the honourable Chief Justice of Pakistan who should take notice of this open corruption and shameless theft.Sadaf QuddusKarachiNo one is not even realizing that if people go mad and things south - Many, those who are involved - will/should GET KILLED ..No one should be spared.Hearing news that K-IV project is stalled as well - not good signs for PTI