Don't want to say it but Karachi'ites have played wrong cards in politics that has cost them most and diverse ethnic and religious demographics don't allow the city to unite under one progressive local leadership that has a right agenda and capable to lead the city and the country as well, This fact is making them more irrelevant in national politics now. For me Karachi is a lost case and the citizens that belongs completly to Karachi cannot win their case if they don't came up with influential and capable local leadership.

