What's new

Karachi vs Lahore food debate,

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
83,580
93
137,440
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
In the Karachi vs Lahore food debate, Boat Basin tips the scale in favour of the city of lights

By Sarah Fazli

76587-niharijpg-1546422010-207-640x480.jpg


This food street is a serious business that includes no fancy presentation – just honest, good food.

The server quickly refilled my (styrofoam) ‘cup’ of tea, and asked in the most inconspicuous and unassuming of tones if my nashta (breakfast) was to my liking. With such displays of courtesy, how could it not be?

This five-star service was not at an expensive restaurant in one of the more elitist areas of Karachi. No, this was at Dera, Boat Basin – one of Karachi’s go-to nashta places. Having recently achieved a significant milestone at work, we decided to have a commemorative breakfast at Boat Basin. It would be the usual halwa puri, and Dera itself requires no introduction.

sara3-1546421915.jpg



Established in the early 2000s, Dera quickly emerged as one of the best nashta places in the city. The best item on their menu is indeed halwa puri, which is a traditional dish and is a local favourite, especially on lazy Sundays. Some old-school cooks serve halwa puri with mango pickle and sliced onion; others include a variation of eggs – desi omelette or fried eggs, depending upon what you prefer. A well-known secret is that this meal isn’t quite complete without a glass full of sweetened lassi.


sara-1546421911.jpg



The food capital of Pakistan is often said to be Lahore, but I beg to differ. Yes, Lahore has its attractions, but Karachi has made a solid mark in the foodie’s paradise – with its culinary delights ranging from paaye to pizza and ravioli to rabri. To enlighten those who have yet to undertake this sacred food pilgrimage, Boat Basin is the ultimate food street running through Khayaban-e-Saadi, parallel to the Benazir Bhutto Park and extends till the commercial area of Motta’s, Clifton. The area is famous for its mouth-watering plethora of food offering – which is exactly what people associate Boat Basin with.

While we were there for halwa puri, this is only the beginning when it comes to what Boat Basin has to offer. One can easily take a trip through crispy paratha rolls at Roll Inn, tantalising tikkay and bihari kabab, laden with spicy and fiery chutney at Tandoori Hut or Thali Inn, the traditional old is gold Hanifia burgers, or the iconic ice cream at Baloch. Those who grew up in the city will recall joints coming and going, where some, such as Mr Burger and Pizza Hut, relocated elsewhere after establishing their brand here, while others randomly disappeared, such as Kings and Queens Pizza, which is where the Hobnob Bakery stands now.

This food street is a serious business that includes no fancy presentation – just honest, good food that entices eaters into a very gluttonous feast. I remember my first experience of literally eating ‘at’ Boat Basin, and it was no light-hearted affair! It was a complete immersion in the halwa puri that was on the menu.

Make no mistake. If there’s one thing Karachi offers in abundance, it’s food. And if there’s one thing Karachiites are passionate about, it’s food.

sara2-1546421913.jpg


Emitting a very palpable energy from a distance, a closer view reveals steam blowing from barbeque stands, a legion of waiters scurrying around prospective customers, and countless eateries for foodies to choose from. The grills might have sajji, tikka or boti on display – who knows? And honestly, as long as its mouth-watering food, I really don’t think it makes much of a difference. This is how one would associate with Boat Basin at night.

However, ‘seasoned’ eaters will have differing perspectives. Escaping lives fraught with everyday stress, these people will tell you about sitting on charpoys with their friends or families, sipping chai or lassi along with a hot meal of their choice – taking a break from their everyday lives.

While gradually settling into my seat, I noticed that the area didn’t seem to have changed much since I was in school. Nihari Inn probably hasn’t changed its signage since it first opened, while KFC seems to have been there since the beginning of time, just like Tandoori Hut and Thali Inn (again, with the same signs that don’t seem to ever change). The construction site across the road also seems to have been a work in progress since I was in the 10th grade, with no material progress whatsoever. A monumental tribute to Benazir Bhutto is a relatively recent addition, but taking a left turn on the said roundabout on the same road leads us on to Mai Kolachi, which again has maintained its basic façade over time.

This street being a regular part of my daily commute across the city, I silently observe the very palpable energy pulsating from across the road, and yet, am simultaneously always riveted by the sounds and aromas wafting their way from the food area. I sometimes trek my much bruised soul across Boat Basin to just absorb the energy, even if it means taking a detour towards a commercial area nearby.

In my mind, these food vendors might very well be amateur cooks; perhaps they are adopting family businesses from their forefathers, or possibly improvising recipes shared across generations. Maybe some of them are former corporate slaves who are now seen trying their hand at something new. Then there are stragglers like me, who come solely to absorb the energy, if nothing else. Maybe we’ll buy something to eat, maybe not – it truly doesn’t matter. When our silence is louder than words, we wish to sit on the charpoy and silently sip the chai we bought earlier, whilst attempting to evoke memories of chai sessions gone by.

Food tends to let our guard down. Despite having spent more than half my life here, Karachi remains as elusive to me as ever, even as I grew older and became a professional with a great group of friends and a more than satisfactory life. But as my guard falls here, I continue reminding myself that life finds a way and that I get to live to fight another day. In the background, I overhear Zohaib Hassan’s Muskuraye Ja playing.

Tomorrow will be another day in Karachi. But at this moment, giving in to the chaos of the soul, letting the tears stream – in Karachi, to just give in and start again is the easiest, and perhaps the best thing. I quickly looked around to see if anyone noticed, but this is Karachi, after all. Nobody seemed to care, or even know, as I breathed a sigh of relief.

As the crescendo of Muskuraye Ja reached its high, I realised that sometimes it’s easier to just hang around and sob; the silent tears that only you experience. And when you leave this place that encapsulates the spirit of Karachi, you start everything again.

This is Karachi, after all. Where even the gentlest of tugs melts the silence of the soul.

All photos: Sarah Fazli


........
Sarah Fazli
A qualified accountant with a business degree, I work for the banking sector in Karachi, and am very interested in reading and writing
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
83,580
93
137,440
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
FOOOOOODDDD

Right off the bat, Karachi walon please forget the dream of finding decent biryani in Lahore. Your standards are way too high (and understandably so, you come from the land of amazing biryani). I’m going to go the diplomatic route in this one and say both cities are pretty awesome when it comes to food. And that won’t be a lie.

Karachi mein you can get some killer Jheenga Biryani and BBQ too, and Lahore is good for Nihari (yes Lahori Nihari is better ?), Taka tak etc! I will have to say however that chaat is WAY better in Karachi than it is in Lahore, hands down.

food-food-food.jpg



Conclusion

The fact of the matter is that either city has its own charm, and I like (and dislike) each for various reasons. I’m no authority on which is better, I am just trying to give my opinion on this age old rivalry, and have a little fun.
 
BRAVO_

BRAVO_

FULL MEMBER
Apr 12, 2015
1,783
0
2,409
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
exactly both have their own specialties and i love both of them but did someone else noticed it that karachi is a cheaper city to live than lahore??? i am from lahore .. but every time i visited karachi i observed this phenomena ... am i the only one who noticed it ???
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
83,580
93
137,440
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
BRAVO_ said:
exactly both have their own specialties and i love both of them but did someone else noticed it that karachi is a cheaper city to live than lahore??? i am from lahore .. but every time i visited karachi i observed this phenomena ... am i the only one who noticed it ???
Click to expand...

Yes, Karachi is a cheaper city to live than Lahore.
 
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

BANNED
May 7, 2012
20,516
182
60,035
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Frankly for authentic 'Karachi' food I would go to New Delhi/Mumbai or Hyderabad, India. I suppose Lahore can be regarded as centre of authentic Punjabi food.

@padamchen Thoughts?
 
P

padamchen

BANNED
Nov 11, 2016
11,820
-41
9,202
Country
India
Location
India
Indus Pakistan said:
Frankly for authentic 'Karachi' food I would go to New Delhi/Mumbai or Hyderabad, India. I suppose Lahore can be regarded as centre of authentic Punjabi food.

@padamchen Thoughts?
Click to expand...

I'll be honest. I've eaten authentic Punjabi food in proper Punjab as well as Delhi.

I do not much care for their mutton preparations.

Of course I'm talking about Hindu dhabhas.

But their chicken is to die for (I normally despise chicken except for a few Parsi delicacies). And their daal is simply out of this world. On a shiveringly cold winter night with vapour blowing from your mouth with each breath.

Cheers, Doc
 
Sully3

Sully3

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 23, 2015
4,347
-7
6,583
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
am i the only one who finds Karachi - Lahore food compairison wrong.

Karachi is home to millions of immigrants from all over the world whos dishes are popular where as in Lahore is world class for its own desi punjabi cusine as well as continetal favourites.

Also one of the biggest differences between the Lahore and Karachi food is the huge amount of spices and chutnis karachites put in their food compared to lahoris who are more dependent on meat and fat to get the taste in dishes.

Also its true a common Lahoris calls pilau biryani, but you can get normal biryani in Lahore as well. but majority call pilau boryani
 
Sully3

Sully3

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 23, 2015
4,347
-7
6,583
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
interesing chat i was having the other day with a cousin regarding the legend that is Karachi ka bun kebab and how it differs to the ketchup burger lahoris call bun kebab.

My cousin said Lahoris had mastered the art of the humble chicken shawarma which has become the Lahori bun kebab in the last 10 years, every street corner you will see Shawarma stalls selling delcious wraps for around 70 ruppees.

Muhammad Omar said:
If we talk about Karachi Biryani Nihari and Beef Bihari Kebab Paan has no match

If we talk about Lahore Karahi Chargha Hareesa Paya Lassi has no match

:p::p:
Click to expand...
exactly both cities excel at what they are good at.

but even me as a lahori i would say karachi has probably a better food scene just because of the amount of sheer variety you get in Karachi due to the millions of immigrnats and highest pupulation.
 
Muhammad Omar

Muhammad Omar

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2014
13,578
15
21,083
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Sully3 said:
interesing chat i was having the other day with a cousin regarding the legend that is Karachi ka bun kebab and how it differs to the ketchup burger lahoris call bun kebab.

My cousin said Lahoris had mastered the art of the humble chicken shawarma which has become the Lahori bun kebab in the last 10 years, every street corner you will see Shawarma stalls selling delcious wraps for around 70 ruppees.
Click to expand...

He's true about Bun Kebab in Karachi check out Mark Wiens video of karachi Bun Kebab

Sully3 said:
interesing chat i was having the other day with a cousin regarding the legend that is Karachi ka bun kebab and how it differs to the ketchup burger lahoris call bun kebab.

My cousin said Lahoris had mastered the art of the humble chicken shawarma which has become the Lahori bun kebab in the last 10 years, every street corner you will see Shawarma stalls selling delcious wraps for around 70 ruppees.


exactly both cities excel at what they are good at.

but even me as a lahori i would say karachi has probably a better food scene just because of the amount of sheer variety you get in Karachi due to the millions of immigrnats and highest pupulation.
Click to expand...

True absolutely true Karachi has huge huge varities of Food
 
X

xyxmt

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 27, 2012
23,095
-5
21,092
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
One more time i hear anything in favor of Biryani I will burn this forum. What do you people taste in Biryani spices?
what other taste is there in Biryani other than spices, cant even taste the meat or rice but spices.
 
Sully3

Sully3

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 23, 2015
4,347
-7
6,583
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
xyxmt said:
One more time i hear anything in favor of Biryani I will burn this forum. What do you people taste in Biryani spices?
what other taste is there in Biryani other than spices, cant even taste the meat or rice but spices.
Click to expand...
well 95% of Lahoris eat a Biryani without spices and only like it for the meat and rice.

its usyally so blend that most biryani take away places end up butting a shami kebab on top of the rice to give biryani a differnt flavor.
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
83,580
93
137,440
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Lahori food from the eyes of a Karachiite

Kiran Afzal

54801d5df2ffb.jpg


From L to R: Antipasto platter at Cosa Nostra, Smoked Chicken & Pesto Pizza on a Whole Wheat Crust at Cosa Nostra (top right) and Chocolate Puddle Cake at the Polo Lounge (bottom right). – Photo by author

For a Karachiite, the first thing that strikes you when you enter a restaurant in Lahore is the sheer grandeur of the surroundings — be it the view of Badshahi mosque from Andaaz, the riveting polo matches that can be seen live at the Polo Lounge or the vintage furniture at Coffee, Tea and Company.


54800132230bd.jpg


The rustic charm of The Polo Lounge. – Photo by author

Relics of a bygone era, the Mughal style of living is ingrained in every part of Lahore — the architecture, the carved furniture, the paintings — and most importantly in the food!


547ffc2e830ad.jpg


View of the Badshahi Mosque from Andaaz, Lahore. – Photo by author

Going hand and hand with the opulent surroundings is the spaciousness — Lahori restaurants are meant for large parties and boisterous crowds. Even with the zinda dilli that is a part and parcel of every Lahori, there’s still enough space to manoeuvre and not overhear conversations from across the table.

The restaurant service reflects their attitude to life as well — the waiters are attentive, but the service time between courses is longer; the emphasis being on pampering, so one does not just enjoy the delectable food but also the ambiance and company.

547ffc9135ba9.jpg


Coffee, Tea and Company in Lahore. – Photo by author

On the other hand, Karachi is all about cosy eateries with a fast turnaround time — maybe it’s the high rent prices and limited amount of prime space available, but the end result is that we Karachiites are more reserved, fast eaters and experts at navigating knives and forks on a small surface area.

In Lahore, dining out is celebrated with passion — the clothes that one wears and the restaurants that one goes to is just as important as what is ordered. With the fine dining eateries being located in pretty much two main localities, the famous M.M. Alam Road and Y-Block in Defence, bumping into friends and family is typical; so it's all the more important to be dressed up in accordance with the latest fashions.

This could probably be the reason why there is comparatively less home-based food (caterers or bakers) and delivery options. In Karachi, business is booming and competition is very tough with new players entering the market every few days. It has also led to the advent of delivery portals like Urbanite, EatOye, FoodPanda and Delivery Chacha.

In Lahore, the food delivery culture is under development — delivery is available in specific areas, but not as widespread as Karachi, and there is only RoadRunner which provides services of pick-up and delivery.

54800049b0e48.jpg


Karachi has more delivery portals compared to Lahore.

Similarly, there are few people who operate in the food business from home — some of the famous ones are Muneeze Khalid and Reena who have both opened outlets and Le Reve who operates from home.

In Karachi, home-based caterers are so well-established that their numbers are on speed dial — Reema with her Thai menu and divine chocolate cake, Saira Faruqi for her khowsuey, Mrs Munaver for her strawberry shortcake, and Maha Javed for her gourmet burgers to name a few.

Although Karachi is considered to be a more experimental city than Lahore with options like Okra, Pompeii, Aylanto, Flo and China Kitchen, Lahore has its fair share of eclectic cuisine as well. There’s Udon House for Korean food, Opium for Thai, Cosa Nostra for gourmet Italian food, Dumpukht Lounge for Afghani and Nisa Sultan for Turkish to name a few.

547ffe4a8890e.jpg


From L to R: Antipasto platter at Cosa Nostra, Smoked Chicken & Pesto Pizza on a Whole Wheat Crust at Cosa Nostra (top right) and Chocolate Puddle Cake at the Polo Lounge (bottom right). – Photo by author

However, niche cuisines which are uber popular in Karachi don’t seem to make the same mark in Lahore.

A long-time resident of Lahore says that in her opinion Karachi is a truly metropolitan city with people from all backgrounds who experiment and change their palettes to adapt to the city. Lahore, on the other hand, is the cultural hub of Punjab and can be reached easily on a road trip from nearby cities and towns; there’s more focus on tradition and large family gatherings, and you just can’t build the same rapport over a knife and a fork, as when you eat chicken tikka with your hands.

Lahori food does have some fine dining culinary treasures — a chocoholic's dream that is the 'Chocolate Puddle Cake' at Polo Lounge, the deceptively sinful 'Daal Makhni' at Andaaz, the grilled to perfection 'Angus Steak' at Cosa Nostra with its array of fancy condiments, the delicately spiced 'Qeema Naan' at Dumpukht Lounge.

547fff313e058.jpg


Qeema Naan at Dumpukht Lounge, Lahore. – Photo by author

But it is the back to basics desi food, specifically the street food that truly defines Lahore — steaming bowls of 'Hareesa', and 'Phajje kay Paye' at Laxmi Chowk; fried tawa machli eaten while shivering inside a woollen shawl in the chilly Lahore winter; the crispy 'Katlama' or the 'Desi Pizza'; bubbling pots of 'Murgh Cholay'; Khan Baba’s signature karhai made from fresh desi murghi; and of course the famous 'Butt ki Karhai' at Laxmi Chowk.

Going with the larger than life theme, the prices at the cafes and fine dining restaurants in Lahore are in the same line — what costs Rs 1000 in Karachi will cost you roughly Rs1400-1500 in Lahore; Fuschia in Karachi is at an average of Rs 1200 per head for soup, shared main and dessert whereas Yum at Lahore is easily Rs1600 per head for the same.

547ffadaaa7a3.jpg


The Polo Lounge. – Photo by author

A meal at Kolachi will cost about Rs 1000 per head, whereas the same at Andaaz or Cuckoo’s will again cost about Rs 1500 per head; both rooftop restaurants specialising in local cuisine — the 'Malai Boti', 'Paneer Reshmi Handi' and the 'Bihari Boti' at Kolachi is just as good as the 'Tandoori Jheengay', 'Murgh Nizami' and scrumptious 'Daal Makhni' at Andaaz but maybe a glimpse of the remnants of the legendary Shahi Mohalla right next to the Badshahi Mosque has a higher price than the natural splendour of the sea.

548000ad89346.jpg


Paneer Reshmi Handi at Kolachi, Karachi. – Photo by author

In the end, I have to say — Lahore is an experience, but only in moderate amounts as it can empty the wallet, and tip the weighing scale.

Karachi is what I call home — shopping with the girls, having a bite to eat and coffee in the same mall; having gourmet Chinese delivered anywhere in the city; going to a supermarket and just picking up a healthy salad for lunch; going online and ordering the same salad at work without making a single call; having a service that delivers the most mouth-watering Khowsuey right at my doorstep — and absolutely nothing can beat having BBQ under a beautiful starry night with a view of the deep blue sea.

Kiran Afzal is a researcher by profession, who enjoys food blogging and reading on the side.
 
PakSarzameen5823

PakSarzameen5823

FULL MEMBER
Nov 19, 2018
559
0
703
Country
Pakistan
Location
Albania
xyxmt said:
One more time i hear anything in favor of Biryani I will burn this forum. What do you people taste in Biryani spices?
what other taste is there in Biryani other than spices, cant even taste the meat or rice but spices.
Click to expand...

If you can't handle the spices bro, you can sit at the kiddy table and have pulao instead.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 0, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

dexter
Americans Try Pakistani Food For The First Time!
2 3
Replies
30
Views
717
-=virus=-
-=virus=-
ghazi52
IS COOKING IN CLAY POTS THE NEW FOOD FAD?
Replies
13
Views
624
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Karachi's 'Botle Gali'
Replies
2
Views
495
-blitzkrieg-
-blitzkrieg-
B
Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia
Replies
13
Views
374
bluesky
B
dexter
PAKISTANI STREET FOOD Tour in Dubai!! Eating Biryani + Balloon-Sized Puris!!
Replies
0
Views
390
dexter
dexter

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom