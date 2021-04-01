What's new

Karachi to Hyderabad road journey

N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
6,316
8
11,126
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Karachi to Hyderabad road travel.




This tarar sb is a simple guy comes up with down to earth Travelogues. Many foreigners in his subs.

The heavy traffic big 24 wheelers, car carriers, big tankers shows the industrial activity.

KIA Sportage is certainly doing much better than Hyundai. Better after sale and 3 S. Can be seen in one of the car carriers.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Kabira
Ground breaking of 1st phase of Sialkot-Kharian-Rawalpindi motorway to be performed on May27: Murad
Replies
1
Views
226
Great Janjua
Great Janjua
My-Analogous
M9 motorway road broken months after PM`s inauguration
2
Replies
16
Views
1K
Fieldmarshal
Fieldmarshal
ghazi52
Sindh travel guide: digging deeper into South Pakistan
2
Replies
20
Views
1K
Zain Raza Nayani
Zain Raza Nayani
Devil Soul
From Karachi to Gorakh Hills: A trip to the ‘Murree of Sindh’
2
Replies
15
Views
2K
Zain Raza Nayani
Zain Raza Nayani
Devil Soul
The journey of a ‘fugitive’ from Wall Street to Khayaban-e-Shahbaz
Replies
1
Views
755
PaklovesTurkiye
PaklovesTurkiye

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom