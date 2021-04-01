Karachi to Hyderabad road journey

N.Siddiqui
SENIOR MEMBER
- Nov 21, 2015
- 6,316
- 8
- Country
-
- Location
-
Karachi to Hyderabad road travel.
This tarar sb is a simple guy comes up with down to earth Travelogues. Many foreigners in his subs.
The heavy traffic big 24 wheelers, car carriers, big tankers shows the industrial activity.
KIA Sportage is certainly doing much better than Hyundai. Better after sale and 3 S. Can be seen in one of the car carriers.
This tarar sb is a simple guy comes up with down to earth Travelogues. Many foreigners in his subs.
The heavy traffic big 24 wheelers, car carriers, big tankers shows the industrial activity.
KIA Sportage is certainly doing much better than Hyundai. Better after sale and 3 S. Can be seen in one of the car carriers.
Last edited: