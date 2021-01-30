Karachi to Gwadar: 'Peace rally' kicks off in style
News Desk January 29, 2021
The local administration and the people warmly welcomed the rally participants upon arrival at Hub. PHOTO: EXPRESS
The fruits of a marked improvement in the law and order situation in Pakistan and especially in Balochistan have began to emerge as a "peace rally" is being organised from Karachi to Gwadar.
As per details, the rally consisted of 50 bike riders and 50 cars which left the Karachi for Gwadar in phases Friday morning.
The participants of this grand peace rally will cover a distance of 650 kilometres. The enthusiasm and joy of the rally participants was remarkable.
On arrival at Hub, the local administration and the people warmly welcomed the rally participants and welcomed them to the province.
Painted in the colours of Pakistan's national flag, this charming rally will reach Gwadar via the picturesque beaches of Kund Malir, Ormara and Pasni.
This rally is a great attempt to show the world the incomparable beauty of Pakistan and its breathtaking views of hundreds of kilometres of coastline.
The participants of the peace rally will leave for Karachi on Sunday.
