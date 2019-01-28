Karachi To Get Its First Technology Park Soon
Posted 20 mins ago by Abdul Rahman
TPL Properties Limited has revealed its plan to establish a state-of-the-art technology park in Sindh.
The park is aimed at boosting the IT sector through the company’s planned project to provide high-end technological facilities to local software houses and companies. It will be the first technology park in Sindh to be set up in the commercial hub of Karachi.
According to the official notification to the PSX, the company has acquired 10,002 square yards of land at its wholly-owned subsidiary at G-18 (private) in the Korangi Industrial Area. The IT park is likely to be completed within two years, which is inclusive of the planning and designing phases.
The company’s management aims to provide a high-tech platform and infrastructure to IT companies and software houses to boost their productivity via a conducive environment and available facilities.
A large number of IT parks have been developed over the last 10 to 15 years in India and the Philippines to promote their IT sectors, which has resulted in robust growths in the productivity and exports of the sectors. Pakistan also needs to set up IT parks in its major cities to achieve the desired growth in this segment.
A special technological zone was recently set up in Islamabad to promote Pakistan’s IT sector. The incumbent government is working aggressively to promote the IT industry and services while targeting the demands of both the local and international markets.
The sector maintained a remarkable performance over the last six months in terms of exports and the development of e-commerce at the local level while pushing the limits of the innovation of products and services.
