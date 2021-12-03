What's new

Karachi To Get 14 Storey Cruise Ship Hotel !

14-storey cruise ship docks at Karachi never to return
1638540256675.png

It was built by an Italian shipbuilder
A 14-storey high cruise ship has arrived at #Gadani never to return. However, unlike other ships that arrived at Gadani ship breaking yard in the past this one would not be dismantled into pieces.
Celestyal Experience, formerly known as Costa Romantica, is a 1990s vintage ship built for Costa Cruises.
The 56,800 gross-ton cruise ship, introduced in 1992, was built by the Italian shipbuilder. A Pakistani company, New Choice Enterprises, bought it for ship breaking but after finding the ship in a “good condition” they have decided to transform it into a hotel or cruise.
According to a report, the cruise ship underwent a significant modernization and overhaul in 2011 as part of a life extension program designed to update the ship. The 14 storey ship has the following features:
1,411 rooms
Seven-star hotel
Shopping mall
Gaming zone
Swimming pool
Three ballrooms
The company says they had sought permission to anchor the cruise ship near Karachi Port Grand but the request was denied due to its massive size. The ship has now been anchored at Gadani Ship Breaking Yard




https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=2023210137833639
 
Please relocate this to Gwadar or Pasni.


Windjammer said:
The company says they had sought permission to anchor the cruise ship near Karachi Port Grand but the request was denied due to its massive size. The ship has now been anchored at Gadani Ship Breaking Yard
Looks like they already did
 
give it few days some wadera will have it and he will add additional furniture to the ship that is mujra dancers.
 
Windjammer said:
Did what.
not allow it in Karachi.

This opportunity should be used for Gwadar or Pasni. It would need less restoration that way.

Hopefully the cruise business in the Arabian sea picks up. From Gwadar to Maldives to Madagascar via Sri Lanka.
 
El Sidd said:
not allow it in Karachi.

This opportunity should be used for Gwadar or Pasni. It would need less restoration that way.

Hopefully the cruise business in the Arabian sea picks up. From Gwadar to Maldives to Madagascar via Sri Lanka.
I'm sure people who can afford to purchase such mega structures have the ability to implement the ideas too.
 
