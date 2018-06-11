What's new

Featured KARACHI: The body of former Corps Commander Karachi was recovered from a vehicle in Do Darya

کراچی: دو دریا میں گاڑی سے سابق کور کمانڈر کراچی کی لاش برآمد




کراچی میں دو دریا کے پاس سے پولیس نے گاڑی سے لاش برآمد کی ہے۔

ابتدائی اطلاعات کے مطابق لاش سابق کور کمانڈر کراچی لیفٹننٹ جنرل ریٹائرڈ مظفر علی عثمانی کی ہے۔

پولیس کے مطابق مظفر عثمانی کی گاڑی تحويل ميں لے کر لاش پی این ایس شفاء منتقل کردی گئی ہے۔ ابتدائی اطلاعات کے مطابق مظفر عثمانی کا انتقال گاڑی چلاتے ہوئے ہارٹ اٹيک سے ہوا۔


واضح رہے کہ مظفر عثمانی سال 1999 میں لگنے والے مارشل کے دوران کور کمانڈر کراچی تھے۔ انہیں ان کی بہترین پیشہ وارانہ خدمات پر ہلال امتیاز ملٹری سے بھی نوازا گیا ہے۔

ریٹائرڈ مظفر عثمانی سال 1966 سے 2001 تک پاک فوج سے وابستہ رہے اور لیفٹننٹ جنرل کے عہدے سے ریٹائر ہوئے۔ وہ وائس چیف آف جنرل اسٹاف اور کور کمانڈر بہاول پور جیسے اہم عہدوں پر بھی تعینات رہے

https://www.dialoguepakistan.com/urdu/کراچی-دو-دریا-میں-گاڑی-سے-سابق-کور-کمان/?fbclid=IwAR2YqOpRDackakkk9U2ANey3-DritHux1HhTDGYCrDsv0ng-D0OnyPkZ4N0

TRANSLATION of TEXT in ENGLISH

Police have recovered a body from a vehicle near Do Darya in Karachi.

According to initial reports, the body belonged to former Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General (retd) Muzaffar Ali Usmani.

According to police, Muzaffar Usmani's vehicle was taken into custody and his body was shifted to PNS Shifa. According to initial reports, Muzaffar Usmani died of a heart attack while driving.

It should be noted that Muzaffar Usmani was the corps commander in Karachi during the 1999 martial law. He has also been awarded Hilal Imtiaz Military for his outstanding professional services.

Retired Muzaffar Usmani served in the Pakistan Army from 1966 to 2001 and retired as a Lieutenant General. He also held important positions such as Vice Chief of General Staff and Corps Commander Bahawalpur.

If I am not thinking too much, it is all OKAY, Right?
so the guy dies and his car plunges in the river and the postmortem has concluded that cause of death is not drowning but a heart attack. ok , seems legit.

rest in peace.


Edited: (I am advised that its name of the place not an actual river.. ignore the comment aout river)
 
so the guy dies and his car plunges in the river and the postmortem has concluded that cause of death is not drowning but a heart attack. ok , seems legit.

rest in peace.
Do Darya is the name of a large residential and commercial area and it is not related to River or 2 rivers but to a beach which was named as Do Darya and now whole area in known with this name ....
 
Do Darya is the name of a large residential and commercial area and it is not related to River or 2 rivers but to a beach which was named as Do Darya and now whole area in known with this name ....
thanks for the information. I was wondering if there is an artificial canal or some river dug through in the city with that name or its just an area.
 
thanks for the information. I was wondering if there is an artificial canal or some river dug through in the city with that name or its just an area.
well in Karachi we karachiites have habit of giving strange name to areas like Kunwari Colony ['Virgin' Colony] or like 2 minutes chowrangi ....
 
کراچی: دو دریا میں گاڑی سے سابق کور کمانڈر کراچی کی لاش برآمد




کراچی میں دو دریا کے پاس سے پولیس نے گاڑی سے لاش برآمد کی ہے۔

ابتدائی اطلاعات کے مطابق لاش سابق کور کمانڈر کراچی لیفٹننٹ جنرل ریٹائرڈ مظفر علی عثمانی کی ہے۔

پولیس کے مطابق مظفر عثمانی کی گاڑی تحويل ميں لے کر لاش پی این ایس شفاء منتقل کردی گئی ہے۔ ابتدائی اطلاعات کے مطابق مظفر عثمانی کا انتقال گاڑی چلاتے ہوئے ہارٹ اٹيک سے ہوا۔


واضح رہے کہ مظفر عثمانی سال 1999 میں لگنے والے مارشل کے دوران کور کمانڈر کراچی تھے۔ انہیں ان کی بہترین پیشہ وارانہ خدمات پر ہلال امتیاز ملٹری سے بھی نوازا گیا ہے۔

ریٹائرڈ مظفر عثمانی سال 1966 سے 2001 تک پاک فوج سے وابستہ رہے اور لیفٹننٹ جنرل کے عہدے سے ریٹائر ہوئے۔ وہ وائس چیف آف جنرل اسٹاف اور کور کمانڈر بہاول پور جیسے اہم عہدوں پر بھی تعینات رہے

https://www.dialoguepakistan.com/urdu/کراچی-دو-دریا-میں-گاڑی-سے-سابق-کور-کمان/?fbclid=IwAR2YqOpRDackakkk9U2ANey3-DritHux1HhTDGYCrDsv0ng-D0OnyPkZ4N0
I think the title should be amended like ' former core commander died of heart attack'. It struck me as a click bait.

May Allah rest his soul in peace.

(إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ)
 
do durya is now famous for sea facing restaurants but 15 years back it was a hotspot for bike racing. That time it was also called as devil's point.
 
