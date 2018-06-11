کراچی: دو دریا میں گاڑی سے سابق کور کمانڈر کراچی کی لاش برآمد

ابتدائی اطلاعات کے مطابق لاش سابق کور کمانڈر کراچی لیفٹننٹ جنرل ریٹائرڈ مظفر علی عثمانی کی ہے۔پولیس کے مطابق مظفر عثمانی کی گاڑی تحويل ميں لے کر لاش پی این ایس شفاء منتقل کردی گئی ہے۔ ابتدائی اطلاعات کے مطابق مظفر عثمانی کا انتقال گاڑی چلاتے ہوئے ہارٹ اٹيک سے ہوا۔واضح رہے کہ مظفر عثمانی سال 1999 میں لگنے والے مارشل کے دوران کور کمانڈر کراچی تھے۔ انہیں ان کی بہترین پیشہ وارانہ خدمات پر ہلال امتیاز ملٹری سے بھی نوازا گیا ہے۔ریٹائرڈ مظفر عثمانی سال 1966 سے 2001 تک پاک فوج سے وابستہ رہے اور لیفٹننٹ جنرل کے عہدے سے ریٹائر ہوئے۔ وہ وائس چیف آف جنرل اسٹاف اور کور کمانڈر بہاول پور جیسے اہم عہدوں پر بھی تعینات رہےPolice have recovered a body from a vehicle near Do Darya in Karachi.According to initial reports, the body belonged to former Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General (retd) Muzaffar Ali Usmani.According to police, Muzaffar Usmani's vehicle was taken into custody and his body was shifted to PNS Shifa. According to initial reports, Muzaffar Usmani died of a heart attack while driving.It should be noted that Muzaffar Usmani was the corps commander in Karachi during the 1999 martial law. He has also been awarded Hilal Imtiaz Military for his outstanding professional services.Retired Muzaffar Usmani served in the Pakistan Army from 1966 to 2001 and retired as a Lieutenant General. He also held important positions such as Vice Chief of General Staff and Corps Commander Bahawalpur.