What's new

Karachi Terrorist Watch !

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
83,913
93
137,926
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Karachi watch....

AISER TOWN, KARACHI : Counter Terrorism Department CTD conducted an Intelligence Based Operation and killed two Terrorists of banned terrorist organization hiding in a house.
Four CTD Personals also injured in EOP.
A Lady and a child recovered , abducted by Terrorists.

1664630576812.png




1664630634725.png





1664630661544.png
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Three Da'ish militants killed in CTD raid near Pak-Afghan border
Replies
5
Views
493
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta
CTD Punjab arrested 9 terrorists from different cities | Radio Pakistan | July 2022 .
Replies
0
Views
716
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta
6 Terrorists arrested from different cities of Punjab | Radio Pakistan | July 2022 .
Replies
1
Views
3K
IceCold
IceCold
Pakistan Ka Beta
3 Terrorists killed in an Operation in Mastung , Balochistan | July 2022 .
Replies
0
Views
807
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta
Faqirze
Security agencies arrest four ISIS terrorists in Pakistan
Replies
0
Views
763
Faqirze
Faqirze

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom