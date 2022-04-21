Karachi teenager Dua Zehra FOUND (Alive & Married) after multiple days

Tomcats said: Missing Karachi teenager Dua Zehra Kazmi yet to be recovered

Fourteen-year-old Dua Zehra Kazmi has been missing for nearly a week. — Twitter/Alertistan



AIG Karachi says three police teams formed to search for teenager.

Dua Zehra Kazmi has been missing for the last five days.

14-year-old's father says he will take his own life if girl not found.

KARACHI: The case of the mysterious disappearance of a teenage girl from Karachi’s Al-Falah area is yet to be solved, as police continue to search for her.



Fourteen-year-old Dua Zehra Kazmi had gone missing around five days ago. Her father has also said that if his daughter is not recovered then he and his family will take their own lives in front of the Governor House, according to Geo News.



After Dua had gone missing, her father filed a police complaint,



“My daughter wasn’t even going to school for the past one and a half years," her father told the publication.



The girl has been missing for nearly a week, but there has been no clue about her whereabouts since she had stepped out of her home to dispose of garbage.



The father said that they lived on the first floor, explaining that his daughter had gone down to the ground floor to dump garbage, but she never returned.



After the case was highlighted on social media, Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon visited the girl’s home to assure her family of complete cooperation on part of the law enforcement agency.



“We’re doing our best,” the police chief told journalists after visiting the family. “Three special police teams have been formed to find the girl. Soon the girl will be with her family. We have no objection if someone from the family wishes to join the investigation team.”



A team of the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) also met the girl’s father. AVCC chief Zubair Nazir Shaikh said they have formed three teams, and they are working on getting CCTV camera footage to trace the girl’s whereabouts.



“We’re taking all measures to find the girl and are in touch with her family to gather all information regarding her disappearance,” he said. “A case has already been registered at the Al-Falah police station.”



A police official said that an investigation into the incident had been launched, with the footage from the CCTV cameras installed in the area being examined to trace the whereabouts of the girl.



Did any court notice it and took sou-motto since she had been missing for a week?Was any court opened in the night for the relief of her parents?