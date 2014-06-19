Karachi: Tax collection from filers remains highest ISLAMABAD: The income tax collection from return filers in Karachi remained the highest during Tax Year 2018,...

ISLAMABAD: The income tax collection from return filers in Karachi remained the highest during Tax Year 2018, followed by Islamabad, Lahore, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has conducted a city-wise tax analysis of the Tax Directory 2018 having data of income tax return filers, and tax deposited in each city for the year ended June 30th, 2018.The FBR has shared tax details of all major cities, small cities and areas adjacent to border areas of Pakistan including tribal areas.Total collection from Karachi stood at Rs572,594,396,386.Breakup of collection from the commercial hub of the country revealed that the tax from Karachi was Rs209,107,138,348; Karachi Central Rs9,059,371,508; Karachi East Rs34,092,500,901; Karachi South Rs114,229,955,253, and Karachi West Rs28,891,487,111.City-wise income tax data revealed that filers from Lahore deposited Rs200,717,435,894 in tax.Breakup of collection from the provincial capital of Punjab reveals that the collection from Lahore was Rs180,580,693,868; Lahore Cantt Rs5,270,469,564, and Lahore City Rs14,866,272,462, during this period.The income tax collection from return filers in Rawalpindi amounted to Rs35,170,187,615 for the tax year 2018. Malir contributed Rs29,374,153,827 as tax from the income tax return filers falling within the jurisdiction of that area.Multan city contributed Rs12,772,888,239, and Sahiwal contributed Rs1,770,291,678 as taxes from the return filers in the area. The income tax collection from Gujranwala city was Rs7,926,264,130, during the tax year 2018.The FBR collected Rs4,499,262,113 from income tax return filers of Sialkot.Tax collection from Abbottabad stood at Rs1,610,871,493, and the FBR collected Rs2,481,243,943 in tax from Bahawalpur.The FBR collected Rs6,357,384,959 tax from Dera Ghazi Khan.From Kohat, the FBR collected Rs1,640,625,913 as tax from the income tax return filers during tax year 2018.Tax collection from North Waziristan Agency was Rs1,119,980, and tax collection from Okara Rs1,081,818,348.The FBR has collected Rs13,643,621,461 from Peshawar during tax year 2018.Collection of tax from Quetta stood at Rs10,052,581,291.As per the FBR data, the tax collection from Sargodha was Rs2,210,683,221, and Rs2,611,985,052 from Sheikhupura.The income tax return filers in Sukkur contributed income tax of Rs3,574,079,338.The city of Haripur contributed Rs1,706,260,030 from the income tax return filers.Total income tax collection from the return filers of Hyderabad amounted to Rs4,065,622,573.Breakup of Hyderabad, as per the FBR data, revealed that Hyderabad contributed Rs2,502,654,699, and Hyderabad City contributed Rs1,562,967,874.The income tax return filers in Taxila contributed Rs1,251,185,013 as income tax during tax year 2018, and return filers in Thatta deposited tax of Rs1,014,821,378 during the period.Taxes collected from filers from other major cities include, Abbottabad Rs1,610,871,493, Bahawalpur Rs2,481,243,943, Dera Ghazi Khan Rs6,357,384,959, Gujrat Rs1,697,060,864, Haripur Rs1,706,260,030, Hyderabad Rs2,502,654,699, Hyderabad City Rs1,562,967,874, Jaranwala Rs1,422,698,632, Kohat Rs1,640,625,913, Loralai Rs1,793,711,098, Mardan Rs1,336,230,684, Rahim Yar Khan Rs1,991,664,768, Zhob Rs595,684,703, D I Khan Rs773,559,460, Jhang Rs920,100,309, and income tax collection from Mianwali stood at Rs998,080,870 for the Tax Year 2018.Copyright Business Recorder, 2020