Karachi students design the country’s first microprocessor

KARACHI: Pakistan has designed the country’s first microprocessor, taking the first step to make its mark in the 500 billion global market for microprocessors.Using the open source technologies in partnership with Google, 2 systems on-chip microprocessors consist of RISC-V, an open standard instruction set architect developed by the international organization based in Switzerland, which is a significant step towards Pakistan’s self-reliance in digital technology. ۔This microprocessor is the result of research on semiconductor technologies in Pakistan’s first Microelectronics Research Laboratory at the Usman Institute of Technology, an IT engineering institute in Pakistan, and undergraduate students under the supervision of PhD specialist Dr. Ali Ahmad Ansari. Designed. Designed in Pakistan, these microprocessors were designed under a Google-funded program and were selected from 40 open service processors designed in different countries around the world that will arrive in Pakistan in chip format by next month. Will be the first RISC-V microprocessor. This processor has been named Barak which consists of two parts one is called Genesis and the other is called Ghazi. These processors will be useful for solutions containing Internet of Things and through machine learning and artificial intelligence methods. Can be installed in electronics, vehicles and machines that make human life easier.Dr. Ali Ahmad Ansari of KarachiThe credit for the development of the first microprocessors in Pakistan goes to Dr. Ali Ahmad Ansari, a young IT expert from Karachi who turned down the opportunity to settle in any country in the world and decided to come to Pakistan and use his skills for the country and the nation. WhatDr. Ali Ahmad Ansari obtained first position in Radio Electronics from Sindh Technical Board in Matriculation across the province. After doing Pre-Engineering from DJ Science College, he went to NED where he got admission in Electronics Department and from here to do BE Electronics. He later completed a Masters and a PhD in Electronics and Communication Engineering from South Korea on a Higher Education Commission scholarship. Dr. Ali Ahmad Ansari is part of the Advisory Panel of Elsevier, a global research institute on healthcare advanced science. He made two inventions during his PhD and worked in fields such as TVLSI and TCAS. Research competitions became part of international journals. He was selected as a Horton member of Europe’s Best Talent Investment Company, Entrepreneurs First K, and the UK issued him a UK visa, declaring him a global talent.The beginning of a new chapterThe global market for semiconductors or microprocessors is estimated at 500 500 billion, which is expected to double in the next five years. Designing microprocessors in Pakistan is ushering in a new chapter for Pakistani IT engineers to showcase their talents globally. Pakistan’s IT engineers will be able to earn a monthly stipend of Rs 3 to 6 lakh by providing services to microprocessor manufacturing companies through verification and designing of microprocessors. However, the creation of a complete ecosystem to create these professional capabilities in IT engineers and The provision of training through effective tools is essential, which has been initiated in the Micro Electronics Research Laboratory of the Usman Institute.Manufacture of Microprocessors Capital IndustryManufacturing of microprocessors is a multi-faceted industry. In contrast, the “fabless model” is more suitable for Pakistan in which software engineers verify and design microprocessors. Personal skills of microprocessor designing and verification are common in Pakistan. After that, the world’s microprocessor companies can turn to Pakistan. Fabless model manufacturing of microprocessors is a method of designing and selling hardware devices and semiconductor chips by which microprocessors are designed for semiconductor manufacturers called foundries. Usually fabless companies like Apple, HP, Dell and Facebook do not have their own foundry or fabrication facility. Yes, according to experts, the same method would be suitable for Pakistan.Demand for microprocessors worldwideThe use of digital technologies is becoming more common around the world at home and now smart electronic devices are being developed. Smartphone-operated air conditioners, microwaves and connected refrigerators have also become commonplace in Pakistan, with the concept of a smart home making homes safer and more economical through digital technologies, while the auto industry is now using digital technologies. Are becoming common. Vehicles equipped with modern sensors are coming to the market. All these smart devices and machinery are incomplete without microprocessors so the demand for microprocessors is increasing all over the world but with it the cyber security concerns are also increasing. When are the microprocessors installed in home appliances sending data to anyone? I don’t know, so imported microprocessors that are being used in Pakistan can also be a threat to Pakistan’s security.It will help ensure that ATT is an important step towards strengthening self-sufficiency and internal security in Pakistan’s digital technologies.Immeasurable IT and software engineering talentAccording to Dr. Ali Ahmad Ansari, the youth of Pakistan have immense talent in information technology and software engineering, but in order to harness these talents, a deeper partnership in academia and industry needs to be fostered. The academy says that there is no industry in Pakistan while the industry is not willing to trust the academy. It is important to break this cycle of mistrust in order to harness the potential of IT in Pakistan. He said that the method of teaching technology in Pakistan also needs to be changed. The teaching method based on the problems of daily life in Pakistan has to be developed and the courses have to be made fruitful. He said that global open service platforms are playing an important role in the field of technology and we need to connect our students with these open service technologies as soon as possible. Advising future engineers, he said that an engineer should think in terms of providing a solution to a problem. The more time an engineer gives to solve a problem based on engineering principles, the stronger his career will be. Whether engineers work in their own company or in another company, they always have to take the approach of solving the problem. In order to solve the problem, it is necessary to look at the problem in depth. Engineers should not limit themselves to technology and electronics or computers as all sectors are now interconnected.