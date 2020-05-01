Karachi: Some independent tweets welcoming New LOCAL ADMINISTRATOR

PaklovesTurkiye
SENIOR MEMBER
- Dec 1, 2015
- 6,793
- 9
- Country
-
- Location
-
Dear PTI - Where is your KARACHI FACE?
What are you waiting for?
Hurry !!!
Where is Mustafa Kamal?
Ya ppp or pmln badtreen syasi mafia group hain ya iss doar ka firon hain iss ppp ka paltu na kon sa election jeeta ha Karachi sa jo iss ko itne mubarakbad de ja rhi ha or ya bina yaha ke awam ke marzi ke kaisa mayor ban sakta ha, ppp wo party ha jo pichla election ma apni Liari ke seat bhe har gye the iss ke cradibility 0/0 hai ya bs aik crimenal mafia ha paysa lootna ka kuch bhe kr sakti ha ALLAH he iss shatani party se iss Shahar-e-Karachi ko nijat dila sakta ha...
Dear PTI - Where is your KARACHI FACE?
What are you waiting for?
Hurry !!!
Where is Mustafa Kamal?
Dude, this is Pakistan and this is how things done here. No one is saint and innocent.Ya ppp or pmln badtreen syasi mafia group hain ya iss doar ka firon hain iss ppp ka paltu na kon sa election jeeta ha Karachi sa jo iss ko itne mubarakbad de ja rhi ha or ya bina yaha ke awam ke marzi ke kaisa mayor ban sakta ha, ppp wo party ha jo pichla election ma apni Liari ke seat bhe har gye the iss ke cradibility 0/0 hai ya bs aik crimenal mafia ha paysa lootna ka kuch bhe kr sakti ha ALLAH he iss shatani party se iss Shahar-e-Karachi ko nijat dila sakta ha...
Sources are saying that Bilawal is eyeing upcoming local body elections of Karachi. He has definitely fired the first shot.Ppp playing it nice to bring such people and one they cut pti from karachi ppp will again bring old corrupt waderas.
Let this go on...Why being so judgmental?
Agree with you most of time. Here, pls tell me one reason why Karachi should only rely on one party?When a journalist is tweeting in favor of a known corrupt party with court cases pending in multiple countries - you know the “independence” of these tweets. But the PTI has been completely incompetent in making any change to Karachi nor do they exist after their initial dance party votes. Karachi is like the microchasm of Pakistan - so fair enough that it is abused by all its inhabitants/ruling parties and the corrupt part of fauj sitting around.