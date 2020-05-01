What's new

Karachi: Some independent tweets welcoming New LOCAL ADMINISTRATOR

PaklovesTurkiye

python-000

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1423283867461427203

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1423285877048942602

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1423285809365479430

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1423353445331832832

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1423247179272134659

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1423301057963307010

Dear PTI - Where is your KARACHI FACE?

What are you waiting for?

Hurry !!!

Where is Mustafa Kamal?
Ya ppp or pmln badtreen syasi mafia group hain ya iss doar ka firon hain iss ppp ka paltu na kon sa election jeeta ha Karachi sa jo iss ko itne mubarakbad de ja rhi ha or ya bina yaha ke awam ke marzi ke kaisa mayor ban sakta ha, ppp wo party ha jo pichla election ma apni Liari ke seat bhe har gye the iss ke cradibility 0/0 hai ya bs aik crimenal mafia ha paysa lootna ka kuch bhe kr sakti ha ALLAH he iss shatani party se iss Shahar-e-Karachi ko nijat dila sakta ha...
 
PaklovesTurkiye

Ya ppp or pmln badtreen syasi mafia group hain ya iss doar ka firon hain iss ppp ka paltu na kon sa election jeeta ha Karachi sa jo iss ko itne mubarakbad de ja rhi ha or ya bina yaha ke awam ke marzi ke kaisa mayor ban sakta ha, ppp wo party ha jo pichla election ma apni Liari ke seat bhe har gye the iss ke cradibility 0/0 hai ya bs aik crimenal mafia ha paysa lootna ka kuch bhe kr sakti ha ALLAH he iss shatani party se iss Shahar-e-Karachi ko nijat dila sakta ha...
Dude, this is Pakistan and this is how things done here. No one is saint and innocent.

Just help people who are intending to help your city

Ppp playing it nice to bring such people and one they cut pti from karachi ppp will again bring old corrupt waderas.
Sources are saying that Bilawal is eyeing upcoming local body elections of Karachi. He has definitely fired the first shot.

-----------
-----------

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1423281537684959238

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1423309841406251011

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1423311273840857090
 
SQ8

When a journalist is tweeting in favor of a known corrupt party with court cases pending in multiple countries - you know the “independence” of these tweets. But the PTI has been completely incompetent in making any change to Karachi nor do they exist after their initial dance party votes. Karachi is like the microchasm of Pakistan - so fair enough that it is abused by all its inhabitants/ruling parties and the corrupt part of fauj sitting around.
 
PaklovesTurkiye

Bhai bas kar dai. Itni ziada baighairti achi nahi
Let this go on...Why being so judgmental?

I am not saying that He will do magic and Karachi will become New York

We'll analyze after some time...

Done?
When a journalist is tweeting in favor of a known corrupt party with court cases pending in multiple countries - you know the “independence” of these tweets. But the PTI has been completely incompetent in making any change to Karachi nor do they exist after their initial dance party votes. Karachi is like the microchasm of Pakistan - so fair enough that it is abused by all its inhabitants/ruling parties and the corrupt part of fauj sitting around.
Agree with you most of time. Here, pls tell me one reason why Karachi should only rely on one party?

I am myself - two times voter of PTI....

But I am not into a** licking and blind support stuff.

I think for my city and I know how dirty politics operate here in Pakistan.

I will only be judgmental after seeing his performance.
 
