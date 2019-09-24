/ Register

  • Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Karachi solution is in devolution of power 140A not 149 Islamabadi babus already made a mess of Fata

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by sobia khan, Sep 24, 2019 at 4:52 PM.

    Instead of Article 149, the federal government should be talking of Article 140-A that states: “Each province shall, by law, establish a local government system and devolve political, administrative and financial responsibility and authority to the elected representatives of the local governments.It was clearly a political statement meant to achieve political gains – for the MQM of course.

    It is too farfetched an idea for the federation to take control of Karachi. Islamabad babus made a mess of Fata when the area was under their direct command for seven decades – and they cannot do any better in Karachi. The solution to Karachi’s problem lies in decentralization, not in centralization. After winning enormous power and resources from the centre, political parties have stopped devolution at provincial capitals, denying empowerment to cities and districts.

    This situation is creating huge regional disparities in every province. As a metropolis, Karachi needs a lot more devolution. It needs its own institutions and the city must run itself. But the PTI will not touch Article 140-A with a tong. It has recently killed democratically elected local bodies in Punjab to rid them of the PML-N’s influence. Its legislators in Lahore and Islamabad want to grab power just the way PPP legislators do. After the recent controversy, any extraordinary arrangement for Karachi will result in a huge backlash from the rest of Sindh.

    Read more: https://onlineindus.com/english/Kar...badi-babus-already-made-a-mess-of-Fata./33918

    FATA is newly merged territory in its infancy.Whereas Karachi was a beautiful city with infrastructure laid out and the Govt. there f****d it up.No comparison.
     
    Comparison of a newborn baby with an old lady.
     
    :tsk: :tsk: :tsk:

    Comparing FATA with Karachi?! Clearly shows people who just want to bash!

    Karachi is an old city that had reached glory in 1960s when Europe was still "developing"

    While FATA has never seen stability much and now it is merged and still new and long way to developing! This kind of comparison is for brain dead people who cant tell the difference between something that is comparable and a political bash to ignore their own mismanagement! !
     
