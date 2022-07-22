Karachi should vote for Jamat-e-islami

Alright so a lot of Karachi based influencers seems to be backing jamat-e-islamiIt makes sense - PTI is a big national party, they only need Punjab, KP to form a very powerful federal government, infact potentially the strongest federal government ever formed is on the cards if things go smoothly - so from an electoral presepctive Karachi would always take a backseatPTI can't truly focus on unique issues of Karachi and let's be honest it's track record in Karachi is proof of that,- 18th amendment is a topi dramaPTI's local leadership is made up of a bunch of nobodiesJamat-e-islami not an ethnic party but an Islamist one, which karachite of all background can largely get behind as a cityit's not TLP or led by far right mullahs, but a democratic party under the leadership of a well spoken, proffesional Karachite local political figureFrom Karachi's presepctive I think city should get behind jamat-e-islami as their political representativeSaying that - it's a double edged sword, if a significant amount of Karachi starts voting for JI instead of PTI, it'll divide Thier vote bank where a 3rd party would benefit - MQM, PPP or TLPAll 3 are bad omen for a city like KarachiTLDR version - Jamat-e-islami is a much better option for karachi compared to PTI but division in city's vote bank would lead to a 3rd party gaining powerIt's a gamble