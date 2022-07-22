What's new

Karachi should vote for Jamat-e-islami

Sainthood 101

Alright so a lot of Karachi based influencers seems to be backing jamat-e-islami

It makes sense - PTI is a big national party, they only need Punjab, KP to form a very powerful federal government, infact potentially the strongest federal government ever formed is on the cards if things go smoothly - so from an electoral presepctive Karachi would always take a backseat


PTI can't truly focus on unique issues of Karachi and let's be honest it's track record in Karachi is proof of that,- 18th amendment is a topi drama


PTI's local leadership is made up of a bunch of nobodies

Jamat-e-islami not an ethnic party but an Islamist one, which karachite of all background can largely get behind as a city
it's not TLP or led by far right mullahs, but a democratic party under the leadership of a well spoken, proffesional Karachite local political figure

From Karachi's presepctive I think city should get behind jamat-e-islami as their political representative

Saying that - it's a double edged sword, if a significant amount of Karachi starts voting for JI instead of PTI, it'll divide Thier vote bank where a 3rd party would benefit - MQM, PPP or TLP
All 3 are bad omen for a city like Karachi

TLDR version - Jamat-e-islami is a much better option for karachi compared to PTI but division in city's vote bank would lead to a 3rd party gaining power

It's a gamble
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

The same Jamat e Islami who is part of current PDM government under the garb of Mutahida Majlis-e-Amal MMA (alliance of JUI-F, JI etc.) ?

The MMA participated in regime change operation and voted against PTI.

No, thanks.


Another futile attempt by establishment to divide PTI votes.


Karachi has fully supported Imran Khan since 2011, and will continue to do so.

Political engineering must stop.
 
Ssan

I agree that it would be better if JI took Karachi as opposed to PTI and PTI was forced to work with JI to keep govt in center. JI-PTI coalition in KPK was a good one.

The problem is that JI has no vote bank in Karachi and therefore, the only reason it is being promoted is to divide PTI vote bank by establishment and opposition. MQM also being given free hand to dent PTI vote bank. So no way in heck, that anyone should vote for them. We stay the course kind sir and vote PTI. The real question is whether the census supposedly starting later this year will make the electoral position more even in Sindh between urban and rural.

If that so happens, it may be possible for PTI to upset PpP in Sindh too.
 
SD 10

okay so weaken the pti govt.. another establishment backed effort and dont let any reforms come! Jammat e islami wont do sahit you can vote them in for a 100th time, the result will be the same!
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

ye loog Karachi walon ko chu**** samjhtay hain.

Thoray din baqi hai....
 
fitpOsitive

Jamat e Islami is the solution for karachi. Zia ul Haq bilawajah MQM ko create na kerta tu aaj karachi ka yeh hal na hota.
 
fitpOsitive

World doesnt revolve around PTI. If establishment has decided for JI in Karachi then its a great great decision. PTI representatives from karachi are again same thugs like xxx adil shaikh family and et al. I have personal terms with this family and i know them very well.
So yeah, Jamat is the only solution.
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

You see, that's the problem: Establishment has decided

It's not for them to decide, it's for the people of Pakistani to decide who rules them. That's how it works in a sane democracy. Unfortunately, every election in Pakistan has been rigged and engineered by few men in power acting as false god.
 
fitpOsitive

What do you think who decided for PTI becoming a power in this country?
 

