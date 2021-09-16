Karachi: She said this on Live Program

PaklovesTurkiye
SENIOR MEMBER
- Dec 1, 2015
- 6,986
- 9
- Country
-
- Location
-
This Whole piece is worth watching. However, the words worth attention came from host at 16:30
Sindh per hukumat karney k liye tou Karachi k votes important hi nh hain - to humare pas kia motivation hai aur hum apna future kia dekhen agey?
So she actually meant that whether Karachi will remain hostage to PPP ruling? What is in it for us? What's our future in this province/country?
Mind you...These words come from a woman who is apolitical (no political affiliation). In fact, she has no relations with politics and actually hosts social/cultural themes and topics. She is a trainer and motivational speaker as well
In short, She belongs to Corporate Karachi.
Heck, she has hosted Independence Ceremonies as well on 14th August on national level.
If the person like her can be so frustrated with current status quo in Sindh Province then you can imagine the frustration of average Karachiites/Sindhis walking on streets?
You guys will notice something - more and more media persons are now asking this question that how and unbelievably PPP is being allowed to rule in Sindh province for 13 years consecutively - without any significant performance?
Yesterday, Asma Shirazi (some call her anti establishment and pro democracy) also said something like that - PPP is been ruling for 13 years straight in Sindh province.
Well Known Journalist Kamran Khan has been saying this for a while.
The thing is new thoughts are being born as this status quo in Sindh continues to get noticed.
It gives vibes that there are hand shakes being done somewhere behind the curtain. These thoughts are not good for country. PPP has never performed well and when people will think that PPP is being backed without any solid performance - people will get angry on her backer as well.
I hope and pray that everyone gets their due rights and status in this country and all issues get resolved amicably.
PPP is being made invincible and rest assured the next dinosaur - if ever to emerge in Pakistan - will come out of it soon.
PPP's alternative in Sindh should be the only thing everyone must be looking for.
Many had enough, now.
Sindh per hukumat karney k liye tou Karachi k votes important hi nh hain - to humare pas kia motivation hai aur hum apna future kia dekhen agey?
So she actually meant that whether Karachi will remain hostage to PPP ruling? What is in it for us? What's our future in this province/country?
Mind you...These words come from a woman who is apolitical (no political affiliation). In fact, she has no relations with politics and actually hosts social/cultural themes and topics. She is a trainer and motivational speaker as well
In short, She belongs to Corporate Karachi.
Heck, she has hosted Independence Ceremonies as well on 14th August on national level.
If the person like her can be so frustrated with current status quo in Sindh Province then you can imagine the frustration of average Karachiites/Sindhis walking on streets?
You guys will notice something - more and more media persons are now asking this question that how and unbelievably PPP is being allowed to rule in Sindh province for 13 years consecutively - without any significant performance?
Yesterday, Asma Shirazi (some call her anti establishment and pro democracy) also said something like that - PPP is been ruling for 13 years straight in Sindh province.
Well Known Journalist Kamran Khan has been saying this for a while.
The thing is new thoughts are being born as this status quo in Sindh continues to get noticed.
It gives vibes that there are hand shakes being done somewhere behind the curtain. These thoughts are not good for country. PPP has never performed well and when people will think that PPP is being backed without any solid performance - people will get angry on her backer as well.
I hope and pray that everyone gets their due rights and status in this country and all issues get resolved amicably.
PPP is being made invincible and rest assured the next dinosaur - if ever to emerge in Pakistan - will come out of it soon.
PPP's alternative in Sindh should be the only thing everyone must be looking for.
Many had enough, now.