Karachi Sectarian Protests Muharram 2020

Anti-Shia protests have happened for 2nd day to in Karachi. I’m not sure if it’s against the rules to discuss this.



But I’m very surprised this is happening today considering Imran Khan’s claim of targeting those fuelling sectarianism. There are many theories of outsiders or people wanting to challenge the government in this way, but is the government powerless here?



I’m visiting Karachi right now I’ve never seen hatred like this before.