Well....there's express tribune for youThere's a twitter page called "Worldmetrics" or something like that. They keep posting random shit like this and express tribune keep reporting itThere is LITERALLY NO SOURCE that measures global weed consumption per capita like there is measurement for tobacco and alcohol industries (since they have been established for centuries now).But what can you say? It fits Express Tribune's agenda so they'll report such bullsh!t to kind of 'normalize' the drug/alcohol consumption in society(I have talked to few junior level reports working in similar tabloids in Pakistan. They told me the reason to report certain juicy news to broader society)