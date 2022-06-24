What's new

Karachi ranks among least livable cities

Karachi ranks among least livable cities


Karachi ranks among least livable cities

Dawn.com Published June 24, 2022

SCENES such as this are widespread across the metropolis.—White Star

SCENES such as this are widespread across the metropolis.—White Star

Pakistan's financial capital, Karachi, has been ranked among the world's most unlivable cities, according to an annual index released by The Economist Intelligence Unit.
The unit's global livability index for the year 2022 ranks Karachi 168th in terms of livability among a total of 172 countries.
Every city is assigned a rating for relative comfort for over 30 qualitative and quantitative factors across five broad categories: stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure. Scores are compiled and weighted to provide a score in the range 1-100, where 1 is considered intolerable and 100 is considered ideal.
Karachi has an overall score of 37.5, significantly lower than ideal. It has performed most poorly on the stability indicator, with a score of 20. The city has scored 33.3 on the healthcare indicator, 35.2 on culture and environment, 66.7 on education and 51.8 on infrastructure.

"Damascus (Syria) and Tripoli (Libya) continue to languish at the bottom of the list — along with Lagos (Nigeria) — as they face social unrest, terrorism and conflict," the report said.
Karachi has been ranked among the least livable cities in previous years too. Last year, it ranked 134 of 140 cities in the index. In 2019 it ranked 136 out of 140. The 2020 report was not published.
Most of the top-ranked cities on the index are from western Europe and Canada, with the Austrian capital Vienna topping the list. The city has a perfect score of 100 on four out of five indicators, namely stability, healthcare, education and infrastructure. On the one remaining indicator of culture and environment, the city has a score of 96.3. Its overall score is 99.1.
The Ukrainian capital of Kyiv was excluded from the list due to Russia’s invasion. The conflict influenced rankings for the Russian cities of Moscow and St Petersburg. Both recorded a fall in scores owing to increased instability, censorship, imposition of Western sanctions and corporates withdrawing their operations from the country.
 
How much shittier does it has to be for anyone to pay attention The city has the worst air quality , sewage over flowing on the streets , gola-ganda themed ugliest looking structures growing like mushrooms all over the city , most of citys parks and public lands are encroached upon byany & everyone who has influence in forces , politics , Bureaucrats etc
 
How much shittier does it has to be for anyone to pay attention The city has the worst air quality , sewage over flowing on the streets , gola-ganda themed ugliest looking structures growing like mushrooms all over the city , most of citys parks and public lands are encroached upon byany & everyone who has influence in forces , politics , Bureaucrats etc
50% of Karachi land is owned by cantonment/DHA

as a Karachiite, I am telling you this city is running entirely on charity by few good people, else this city would vanished from earth long ago.

25 million population treated like subhumans, with exorbitant property prices.

At this stage, even if someone offers me a free house here, I'd refuse it. No amount of luxuries help if you cant breathe, or sleep properly
 
TBH karachi is even least liveable place even if you compare it with other cities of paksitan . thanks to PPP and mqm . even now peshawar is better place to live then karachi .

50% of Karachi land is owned by cantonment/DHA

as a Karachiite, I am telling you this city is running entirely on charity by few good people, else this city would vanished from earth long ago.
it really sad to see how this city destroyed in just few decades . today its concrete jungle not a city .

How much shittier does it has to be for anyone to pay attention The city has the worst air quality , sewage over flowing on the streets , gola-ganda themed ugliest looking structures growing like mushrooms all over the city , most of citys parks and public lands are encroached upon byany & everyone who has influence in forces , politics , Bureaucrats etc
it should be renamed to the orphan city now
 
In the least livable place lives the most people, ironic. The city could have a population of around 20 million plus/minus,.

And generalizing such a huge city of land area.
Karachi/Area
3,780 km²

Which is bigger and more populated than many countries of the world doesn't serves any purpose.
 
this is long but whoever has time watch this doc on Perveen Rahman who worked with the poors on water management and how brutally she was silenced watch 50 Mins onwards she clearly accuses govt and agencies that they are behind this madness

 
Least livable is the most livable...Ironic.










Karachi is bigger than 100 countries of the world in population, and picking one or some areas is gross. yes it need to be better in many areas.


 
Least livable is the most livable...Ironic.




Go out in Karachi for 1 hour,

Come back home, wipe your face with a tissue and rinse your nose, you will see literal dirt coming out.

Majority of population is suffering from some kind of mental problem due to surroundings, law and order situation and overall management, water problem, land grabbing, unregulated construction list goes on and on.

the report is right, the city is unliveable.
 
Go out in Karachi for 1 hour,

Come back home, wipe your face with a tissue and rinse your nose, you will see literal dirt coming out.

Majority of population is suffering from some kind of mental problem due to surroundings, law and order situation and overall management, water problem, land grabbing, unregulated construction list goes on and on.

the report is right, the city is unliveable.
Use a face mask!!! It saves you from dirt, not just from corona virus.:-)
 
this is long but whoever has time watch this doc on Perveen Rahman who worked with the poors on water management and how brutally she was silenced watch 50 Mins onwards she clearly accuses govt and agencies that they are behind this madness

Someone killed her right?

OT

Karachi has bad reputation in Pakistan forget foreign countries
 
What do you expect from a city and a country that have been left to rot for over 75 years by the selfish, and crooked leaders?
Until the day we have a top leader who is from the middle class and truely cares for the welfare of the people of Pakistan, nothing will change.
 

