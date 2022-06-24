Karachi ranks among least livable cities

Ghazwa-e-Hind said: 50% of Karachi land is owned by cantonment/DHA



as a Karachiite, I am telling you this city is running entirely on charity by few good people, else this city would vanished from earth long ago.

pak-marine said: How much shittier does it has to be for anyone to pay attention The city has the worst air quality , sewage over flowing on the streets , gola-ganda themed ugliest looking structures growing like mushrooms all over the city , most of citys parks and public lands are encroached upon byany & everyone who has influence in forces , politics , Bureaucrats etc

TBH karachi is even least liveable place even if you compare it with other cities of paksitan . thanks to PPP and mqm . even now peshawar is better place to live then karachi .it really sad to see how this city destroyed in just few decades . today its concrete jungle not a city .it should be renamed to the orphan city now