Shahzaz ud din
SENIOR MEMBER
- Jun 12, 2017
- 7,881
- 14
- Country
-
- Location
-
Karachi ranked number two in marijuana-consuming cities in the world
By News Desk
Published: February 2, 2018
110SHARES
SHARE TWEET EMAIL
New Delhi stands at number three among the top 10 cities of the world. PHOTO: REUTERS
Karachi, where marijuana is illegal, has been ranked as the second-largest consumer of cannabis, also known as marijuana or weed, among 120 cities, according to a study by Seedo, an Israel-based company that sells devices to grow marijuana at home.
The next door neighbour, India’s New Delhi and Mumbai are placed among the top 10 cities of the world with the highest rate of marijuana’s consumption per year, confirmed by Seedo’s 2018 Cannabis Price Index.
It is known that such South Asian cities manage to sell the cheapest marijuana in the world, approximately priced from Rs.100 to Rs.500 for a gramme of lower quality.
Seedo concentrated the consumption and pricing of marijuana by focusing at the most and least weed-consuming countries around the globe.
From there, it analysed nations with the legal, illegal and partial factor in recent times to complete the final list of 120 cities.
Prices from cities are based on the crowd-sourced city-level surveys adjusted to the World Drug Report 207 of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.
Conversations around legalising the consumption of cannabis for medicinal purposes have been gaining ground in India. In 2015, a member of parliament pushed to legalise marijuana, citing the benefits of consuming weed.
This article originally appeared on the QZ.
Read more: Karachi , Latest , Marijuana
By News Desk
Published: February 2, 2018
110SHARES
SHARE TWEET EMAIL
New Delhi stands at number three among the top 10 cities of the world. PHOTO: REUTERS
Karachi, where marijuana is illegal, has been ranked as the second-largest consumer of cannabis, also known as marijuana or weed, among 120 cities, according to a study by Seedo, an Israel-based company that sells devices to grow marijuana at home.
The next door neighbour, India’s New Delhi and Mumbai are placed among the top 10 cities of the world with the highest rate of marijuana’s consumption per year, confirmed by Seedo’s 2018 Cannabis Price Index.
It is known that such South Asian cities manage to sell the cheapest marijuana in the world, approximately priced from Rs.100 to Rs.500 for a gramme of lower quality.
Seedo concentrated the consumption and pricing of marijuana by focusing at the most and least weed-consuming countries around the globe.
From there, it analysed nations with the legal, illegal and partial factor in recent times to complete the final list of 120 cities.
Prices from cities are based on the crowd-sourced city-level surveys adjusted to the World Drug Report 207 of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.
Conversations around legalising the consumption of cannabis for medicinal purposes have been gaining ground in India. In 2015, a member of parliament pushed to legalise marijuana, citing the benefits of consuming weed.
This article originally appeared on the QZ.
Read more: Karachi , Latest , Marijuana