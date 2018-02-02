What's new

Karachi ranked number two in marijuana-consuming cities in the world

Shahzaz ud din

Shahzaz ud din

Karachi ranked number two in marijuana-consuming cities in the world
By News Desk
Published: February 2, 2018
1624993-rtsue-1517588917-953-640x480.jpg

New Delhi stands at number three among the top 10 cities of the world. PHOTO: REUTERS

Karachi, where marijuana is illegal, has been ranked as the second-largest consumer of cannabis, also known as marijuana or weed, among 120 cities, according to a study by Seedo, an Israel-based company that sells devices to grow marijuana at home.

The next door neighbour, India’s New Delhi and Mumbai are placed among the top 10 cities of the world with the highest rate of marijuana’s consumption per year, confirmed by Seedo’s 2018 Cannabis Price Index.

It is known that such South Asian cities manage to sell the cheapest marijuana in the world, approximately priced from Rs.100 to Rs.500 for a gramme of lower quality.

txidotjlin-1517398581-1517588763.jpg


Seedo concentrated the consumption and pricing of marijuana by focusing at the most and least weed-consuming countries around the globe.

From there, it analysed nations with the legal, illegal and partial factor in recent times to complete the final list of 120 cities.

Prices from cities are based on the crowd-sourced city-level surveys adjusted to the World Drug Report 207 of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

Conversations around legalising the consumption of cannabis for medicinal purposes have been gaining ground in India. In 2015, a member of parliament pushed to legalise marijuana, citing the benefits of consuming weed.

This article originally appeared on the QZ.


Read more: Karachi , Latest , Marijuana
 
Hassan Guy

Hassan Guy

very much mashallah



you know if the government sponsored hashish production and monopolized its trade , our defence budget would be as big as Japan's


looks like I have to join the quami assembly
 
O

Ocean

Study has been done by israel based company called Seedo that sells devices to grow marijuana at home.

How on earththis seedo israel based company managed to colelct data on karachi?

Hassan Guy said:
very much mashallah



you know if the government sponsored hashish production and monopolized its trade , our defence budget would be as big as Japan's


looks like I have to join the quami assembly
Click to expand...
But then it will increase local youths consumption of it to insane amounts then even if we get whooping defence budget , with an ailing drug addicted unfit to fight a war youth we wont be able to protect ourselves
 
Hassan Guy

Hassan Guy

Ocean said:
But then it will increase local youths consumption of it to insane amounts then even if we get whooping defence budget , with an ailing drug addicted unfit to fight a war youth we wont be able to protect ourselves
Click to expand...
you may wanna do more research on its classification as a drug, its effects, and legality by country
cuz what you just said makes no damned sense man

Enigma_ said:
Why not legalise it and make money? It is being consumed anyway.
Click to expand...
smart dude detected
 
O

Ocean

Hassan Guy said:
you may wanna do more research on its classification as a drug, its effects, and legality by country
cuz what you just said makes no damned sense man


smart dude detected
Click to expand...
Hmmm okay i think marijuana effect central nervous system? And weakens human body , effects memory and criticial thinking capability.
 
O

Ocean

Hassan Guy said:
this is the stuff old gandus say trying to hold up marijuana research and law reform its all fake news.
Click to expand...
Sometime back i had looked into different types of drugs heroin , marijuana , opium , cananbis etc etc i seem to forget their names despite having read up about their differences many times.

Fromwhat i learnt reading up on them i can say even "recent" gandus say the same stuff , infact all i wrote i had learnt from recent gandus researches.

But as u insist i will look up for it again.
 
Nefarious

Nefarious

Nice, I wonder if they get the high grade buds or is it the compressed brown stuff like Jamaican yard weed.

I saw it growing in lots of places there but the flowers were tiny so I guess it's just dried leaves.
 

