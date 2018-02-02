Janbaz Rao said: Karachi ranked number two in marijuana-consuming cities in the world

Published: February 2, 2018

New Delhi stands at number three among the top 10 cities of the world. PHOTO: REUTERS



Karachi, where marijuana is illegal, has been ranked as the second-largest consumer of cannabis, also known as marijuana or weed, among 120 cities, according to a study by Seedo, an Israel-based company that sells devices to grow marijuana at home.



The next door neighbour, India’s New Delhi and Mumbai are placed among the top 10 cities of the world with the highest rate of marijuana’s consumption per year, confirmed by Seedo’s 2018 Cannabis Price Index.



It is known that such South Asian cities manage to sell the cheapest marijuana in the world, approximately priced from Rs.100 to Rs.500 for a gramme of lower quality.







Seedo concentrated the consumption and pricing of marijuana by focusing at the most and least weed-consuming countries around the globe.



From there, it analysed nations with the legal, illegal and partial factor in recent times to complete the final list of 120 cities.



Prices from cities are based on the crowd-sourced city-level surveys adjusted to the World Drug Report 207 of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.



Conversations around legalising the consumption of cannabis for medicinal purposes have been gaining ground in India. In 2015, a member of parliament pushed to legalise marijuana, citing the benefits of consuming weed.



This article originally appeared on the QZ.





Hassan Guy said: very much mashallah







you know if the government sponsored hashish production and monopolized its trade , our defence budget would be as big as Japan's





looks like I have to join the quami assembly Click to expand...

Study has been done by israel based company called Seedo that sells devices to grow marijuana at home.How on earththis seedo israel based company managed to colelct data on karachi?But then it will increase local youths consumption of it to insane amounts then even if we get whooping defence budget , with an ailing drug addicted unfit to fight a war youth we wont be able to protect ourselves