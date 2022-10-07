What's new

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) allotted 881 Acres of Land to DHA at Rs 0.18 per Square meter for 99 years

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
2,918
2
6,509
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
kpt-dha.png


https://www.reddit.com/r/pakistan/comments/xwifth
The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has been questioned by the Public Account Committee (PAC) for allotting government-owned land to the Defense Housing Authority (DHA), United Workers Front, and KPT officers to the National Accountability Bureau at dirt-cheap rates.


A meeting was held in this regard under the chairmanship of Noor Alam Khan in which it was disclosed that during the past 16 years, the act caused a loss of more than Rs. 104 billion (Rs 8 billion per year).
881 acres of KPT land in the Keamari Town Ship and Keamari Village Area of Karachi were given to the Defense Housing Authority in 2005 on a 99-year lease at a rate of 18 paisa per square meter per year, according to PAC officials who testified before the committee.

Additionally, in 2006, M/s United Workers Front of KPT Housing Society leased KPT land in Hawksbay for 99 years at a rate of 10 paisa per square meter per year.

Moreover, KPT Officers Cooperative Housing Society Limited received a 99-year lease on 130 acres of KPT land at MT Khan Road for 10 paisa per square meter each year.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has sent the matter of allotment of these lands at dirt-cheap rates to the National Accountability Bureau, seeking a report from it within a month.

A committee member, Nuzhat Pathan, stated that the allotted land was the property of the Sindh Government which was given for business purposes.

The concerned authorities shared that the KPT was directed several times to investigate the case but no action was taken by the officials.
Click to expand...

www.thenews.com.pk

KPT leased land to housing societies at cheap rate, PAC told

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee has sent the issue of allotment of Karachi Port Trust land on lease at cheap rates to Defence Housing Authority , United Workers Front and KPT officers to...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
 
Jazzbot

Jazzbot

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 27, 2010
9,666
14
23,875
Country
Pakistan
Location
Bahrain
Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
View attachment 885268

https://www.reddit.com/r/pakistan/comments/xwifth


www.thenews.com.pk

KPT leased land to housing societies at cheap rate, PAC told

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee has sent the issue of allotment of Karachi Port Trust land on lease at cheap rates to Defence Housing Authority , United Workers Front and KPT officers to...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
Click to expand...



Too expansive, these are the people who sacrifice their lives and protect the country from all the dangers. We should not only give them the land to them for free but pay them some money to build on top of the land. We are such a stupid nation.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ACE arrests two officials: Farah Gogi, mother booked over ‘illegal allotment’ of industrial plots
Replies
8
Views
473
Norwegian
Norwegian
INDIAPOSITIVE
$22 Billion ! Maharashtra Cabinet Set To Allot Land For Vedanta-Foxconn Semiconductor And Display Fab Project In State
Replies
2
Views
471
pikkuboss
pikkuboss
INDIAPOSITIVE
LHC chief justice blames DHA for ‘biggest land grabber’
2
Replies
25
Views
2K
Chhatrapati
Chhatrapati
Hamartia Antidote
China Evergrande cancels land deal for US$818 million refund to overcome liquidity crisis, end grandiose football stadium plan
Replies
9
Views
427
MH.Yang
MH.Yang
Hamartia Antidote
Huge Cloud Market Still Growing at 34% Per Year; Amazon, Microsoft & Google Now Account for 65% of the Total
Replies
0
Views
361
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom