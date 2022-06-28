What's new

Karachi police baton-charge, fires tear gas at residents protesting against loadshedding

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
2,084
2
4,982
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Published June 28, 2022 - Updated about an hour ago

Law enforcers use tear gas against residents of Lyari. — DawnNewsTV

Law enforcers use tear gas against residents of Lyari. — DawnNewsTV
Police baton charge protesters at Mauripur Road in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV

Police baton charge protesters at Mauripur Road in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV
Law enforcers use tear gas against residents of Lyari. — DawnNewsTV

Law enforcers use tear gas against residents of Lyari. — DawnNewsTV
Police baton charge protesters at Mauripur Road in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV

Police baton charge protesters at Mauripur Road in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV
Law enforcers use tear gas against residents of Lyari. — DawnNewsTV

Law enforcers use tear gas against residents of Lyari. — DawnNewsTV


The Karachi police on Tuesday used tear gas and baton-charged protesting residents of Lyari near the Mauripur road, who took to the streets against K-Electric for carrying out unannounced and prolonged power loadshedding and frequent breakdowns.
The demonstrators, who have been protesting since last night, burnt tyres and blocked the road for traffic — which links the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and SITE industrial areas.
However, at 11am today, the police baton-charged the protesters after they refused to vacate the main road. Footage on DawnNewsTV showed police commandos firing tear gas at the demonstrators who were chanting slogans against the power utility management and demanding restoration of supply.


According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Asif Bughio, the residents dispersed for a while after the police action but resumed the protest shortly after.
Electricity in several areas of Lyari, particularly the one adjacent to Mauripur road, has been suspended since 4pm yesterday, he said.
"Due to prolonged disruption in the power supply, hundreds of residents blocked the road for hours," the officer told Dawn.com, adding that the police tried to negotiate with them but they attacked the law enforcers with stones.
Bughio said that they have reached out to the KE management to "placate" the protesters and prevent the situation from escalating. He added that their first priority was to resolve the issue through talks.
Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the traffic police said that the protest had created an immense traffic load near the Jinnah Bridge and MT Khan Road.
PTI leaders criticised the police action, with former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry chiding the PPP-led Sindh government that "they are your own people".


Separately, protests against water shortages were also reported from other parts of the metropolis early on Tuesday morning. According to traffic police, the residents of Liaquatabad's Dak Khana, Shah Faisal Colony 2 and Kala Pul took to the streets.
In the wee hours of the day, a large number of Lines Areas residents also came out on main Sharea Faisal and blocked the key road near Gora Qabristan.
They blamed the KE for keeping their supply off for 13 hours. Shouting slogans against the power utility management and demanding restoration of their supply, the protest caused a traffic jam on one track of the arterial Sharea Faisal.
Earlier, a Dawn report stated that people were facing 12 to 14 hours of power outages in extremely hot weather, which had made their lives miserable.
Yesterday, residents from Gulshan-i-Iqbal, Surjani Town, New Karachi, Federal B. Area, F. C Area, Burnes Road, Defence Housing Authority, Clifton, Baldia Town, Manghopir, Orangi Town, Landhi, Shah Faisal Colony, Model Colony, Shaheed-i-Millat Road, Khokhrapar, PECHS, Mehmoodabad, and Defence View apartments said that the KE was carrying out unannounced loadshedding for hours in their areas.
Students appearing in intermediate exams were also affected by the prolonged loadshedding as they had to take their papers in hot and humid weather. They were also unable to prepare for their exams because of multiple spells of loadshedding during the day and at night.

www.dawn.com

Karachi police baton-charge residents protesting against loadshedding

Police say demonstrators attacked law enforcers with stones; over 100 containers carrying fruits, vegetables stuck in traffic.
www.dawn.com
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
2,084
2
4,982
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The buffoons at helm dont realize that if you dont give basic rights to the city that produces most tax revenue (i.e. backbone of Pakistan) the country will collapse.

Sab ki ayashi band hojaye gi, there will be no oil to run vehicles, Pakistan's situation will be worse than Sri Lanka as we have 10 times more population.
 
Zowais

Zowais

FULL MEMBER
Mar 4, 2019
179
0
264
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
araz said:
Khan Saheb. We have a lovely imported Govtt(foreign ka maal). We should pray nawafil of Shukrana for the blessings of Amreeka saheb bahadur on us lowly beings. Somewhere along the lines we should ask our gate keepers why the change was brought over.
A
Click to expand...
No amount of stupidity was enough to bring the crooks in power. The answer is blowing in the wind, sir.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

muhammadhafeezmalik
Islamabad police register 11 cases against Imran, other PTI leaders
2
Replies
20
Views
451
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik
HAIDER
PML-N supporters protest against Imran Khan outside Jemima Goldsmith's London residence
2 3
Replies
31
Views
1K
PradoTLC
PradoTLC
Zibago
PM Shehbaz Sharif hints at more loadshedding in July
2
Replies
22
Views
229
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG
A
Violence erupts in karachi ..MQM protests
Replies
0
Views
388
aryadravida
A
beijingwalker
Protesters shot dead by the police at Muslim rally in India
Replies
2
Views
231
satyamev
satyamev

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom