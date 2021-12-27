Karachi: Mustafa Kamal announces protests against PPP from Jan 2

PaklovesTurkiye
Come hell or high water, we will not let the tyrant rulers further oppress the voiceless masses, says Mustafa Kamal
Our Correspondent December 27, 2021
KARACHI: The oppressed, yet emotionally charged Karachiites are set to stage a historic protest demonstration in front of the Sindh Chief Minister House on the beginning of 2022.
PSP Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Sunday announced a revolution call against the PPP-led oppressive status quo on January 2, 2022.
"Come hell or high water, we will not let the tyrant rulers further oppress the voiceless masses," Kamal said according to a statement issued on Sunday.
"It has been decided that either rights will be granted to the oppressed ones, or we will embrace death. We will not let the chanters of Pakistan na khappay to further break Pakistan, we will not let the emergence of yet another East Pakistan. We are loyal to the state, and we will protect the remaining integrity, unity and stability of Pakistan to our last breath," he said.
Kamal warned that when people stand up for their rights, no one is more dangerous than them. He said tht the people of the metropolis demand control over their water besides administrative control of roads, transport, hospitals and educational institutions.
Now the rulers have to devolve powers to all the villages and goths of Pakistan. The Rs10242 billion that successive PPP provincial governments received from the federation under NFC, first must now give an account of it, Kamal asked the Sindh CM. Now is the final battle, after that from Karachi to Kashmore, the rights of the oppressed will be granted at any cost.
PPP is working against the country. Today was the last protest of its kind. This is Mustafa Kamal who will take lead, will receive the bullet in his chest first and will not let killed youth of Karachi by sitting in London. Now either we will get rights or welcome death.
He said standing up against oppression is jihad and this is our religious duty. PSP Vice Chairman Dr. Arshad Vohra said that the manner in which the PPP has passed the law in the Assembly has proved that the opposition and treasury benches in the Assembly are alike and are two sides of the same coin.
PSP Secretary-General Hassan Sabir said today's protest was showing that Mustafa Kamal is the name of character, vision, credibility and performance. Central Joint Secretary Naila Latif said that Karachi is ours.
Karachi belongs to Mustafa Kamal, PPP cannot rob us of our house. Member National Council Farhan Ansari said that the people of District East today stood against the black law of PPP.
https://tribune.com.pk/story/2335824/psp-announces-protests-against-ppp-from-jan-2
Good Going, MK....
I hope all factions of MQM get united soon at this point.
