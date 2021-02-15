What's new

Karachi Metro Bus

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
55,057
55
84,354
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Karachi Metro Bus

Transit type Bus rapid transit (BRT)

System length 109 km (67.7 mi)

The Karachi Metro bus is an under-construction 109 km (67.7 mi)

The expected daily ridership would be 350,000 and the system length would be 109 km. Upon completion it is expected to be the largest metro bus service in the country. Karachi Metrobus was inaugurated on Feb 25, 2016 and is expected to begin operation by Feb 2017.

The system is divided into several line's, the construction on the Green Line started on February 26, 2016, the line has 22 bus stations covering an length of 26 km. Orange Line construction begin on June 11, 2016 and is the smallest of the five line's spreading over 3.9 km with only four stations. The Blue Lane is funded by BT is undergoing preliminary design.




Route

The initial "Green Line" is one of several proposed Karachi Metrobus lines that will crisscross Karachi and complement the Karachi Circular Railway. The route will approximately 26 km (16 mi). When completed, it will have the capacity to carry 150,000 people daily.

Lines

Green Line

The Green Line will extend from Surjani Town to Merewether Tower at a total length of 26 km (16 mi). The Federal government will be financing the majority of the project.

The Main Design & supervision Consultant for Green Line is Engineering Associates Pvt Ltd. & for Traffic Engineering Think Transportation is associated with this project. The government is in process of acquiring a 18-metre-long 24 buses.

Green Line
  • Numiash Chowrangi Terminal (To Blue Line/Yellow Line)
  • Mazar-e-Quaid Station
  • Guru Mandir Chowrangi Station
  • Lasbela Chowk Station
  • Gulbahar Station
  • Nazimabad Chowrangi Station
  • Eid Gah Ground Station
  • North Nazimabad Station (to KCR)
  • AO Tower Station
  • KDA Chowrangi Station
  • Sharah-e-Jehanghir Station
  • Sakhi Hassan Circle Station
  • Nagan Chowrangi Station
  • U.P. More Station
  • Power House Roundabout Station
  • 4K Chowrangi Station
Blue Line

The Blue Line will extend from Merewether Tower to Bahria Town through DHA City, Karachi (DCK) in the way at a total length of 30 km (19 mi), and will be the first privately funded transport system in Pakistan being funded by the Bahria Town.The line's construction is likely to start in the first quarter of 2017.

Blue Line
  • Merewether Tower Terminal
  • Numiash Chowrangi Terminal (to Green Line/Yellow Line)
  • Liaquatabad Station (to KCR)
  • Bahria Town Terminal
Yellow Line

The Yellow Line will extend from Numiash Chowrangi to Landi Station at a total length of 26 km (16 mi). The Sindh government and Karachi city government will be financing the majority of the project.[17]

Yellow Line
  • Numiash Chowrangi Terminal (to Blue Line/Green Line)
  • Landi Station Terminal (to KCR)
Red Line

The Red Line will extend from Model Colony to Regal Chowk Via Safoora Goth and University Road at a total length of 27 km (17 mi). Asian development bank will be financing the project.[17]

Red Line
  • Regal Chowk Terminal (to Blue Line/Yellow Line)
  • Regal Chowk Station Terminal (to KCR)
Orange Line
Orange Line Package-I

Orangi line would be spread over 3.75 kilometres of which one kilometer is an elevated lane. The construction started in summer of 2016 and is likely to completed by mid-2017. The line will have the capacity to carry upto 50,000 passengers daily and there would be a station after every kilometer. The line commence's from Shaharh-e-Quaideen and merge's with the Green Line at the board office
 
Viper0011.

Viper0011.

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 15, 2011
7,259
26
9,944
Country
United States
Location
United States
ghazi52 said:
Karachi Metro Bus
Transit type Bus rapid transit (BRT)
Click to expand...
Hey, if this was such a terrible, bad, costly, corrupt bus system, why is Karachi, the KPK and everyone else running a city now wanting it?? :rofl: :angel:

Only in Pakistan, people would try to put shiit on their national interests due to some fools they like to see as a PM, and bit*ch about some of the best things that have ever happened for Pakistan in her 70 years of age, and this project is included in that list :hitwall:
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
55,057
55
84,354
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
5 star









near board office




north karachi



Golimaar




The pace of this project is going so fast. Another speedy BRT project. The girders are already ready!
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
55,057
55
84,354
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Plans for Karachi, Pakistan’s Red Line BRT Move Forward



Plans for Karachi’s Red Line BRT passed a new landmark recently, as the Sindh Government decided to move forward with the BRT Project and announced a timeline. The decision came after a visit from ITDP staff , as well as former Bogotá mayor and ITDP Board President, Enrique Peñalosa. Planned by ITDP with support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the Red Line BRT corridor will reduce congestion and emissions and improve travel times for thousands of city residents.

After a series of recent stakeholder meetings, the Secretary of Sindh Transport and Mass Transit Department, Tauha Ahmed Farooqui, announced that Sindh Province, of which Karachi is the capital and largest city, will continue to develop the Red Line BRT. The government has already submitted a bill in the assembly to establish the Sindh Mass Transit Authority, which will be involved with the project. If plans move swiftly, Secretary Farooqui said the Red Line could be operational by the end of next year or early 2017.



On a recent visit to Karachi, Enrique Peñalosa, who as Mayor of Bogotá opened the highly successful TransMilenio BRT, offered advice on achieving success for the system. After visiting sections of the planned corridor, Peñalosa discussed the importance of strong political leadership. He also underscored the importance of using street space for public transit. “The most important discussion in all cities in the world, which has direct link to what [Karachi] is doing today, is how to distribute the city’s most valuable resource: its road space,” he said. “You could find oil or diamonds underneath Karachi and it would still not be as valuable as road space.”

Karachi has long had significant congestion concerns that have dampened quality of life and prosperity for residents. Starting in August 2014, members of ITDP Indonesia and China have developed a proposal for corridor specifications that would improve transit in the region.


At grade rendering
A rendering of the at-grade BRT corridor on MA Jinnah Road (a central artery).

Current designs for the Red Line call for a 25 km corridor with 41 stations and 1,600 buses, and would carry 625,000 passengers daily. The design also promotes an at-grade BRT concept, as opposed to the elevated BRT being considered by the government. At-grade BRT will open up more space for people to walk and enjoy public space along the corridor. Funding for the project has yet to be decided, as the Sindh Government considers using its own funds as an alternative to the ADB’s.

The progress on the corridor also opens opportunities to implement additional urban improvements. ITDP is now looking along the corridor to develop plans to remove parking spaces, improve pedestrian conditions, and relocate street vendors.

Several other BRT corridors are also being developed for the city, each designed by independent entities. ITDP Indonesia Director Yoga Adiwinarto warned that failure to integrate the lines’ design, technology, and management, could affect the success of the corridors. “You have to be extremely careful. It is a matter of the identity of the city”. ITDP, with support from Peñalosa, is now in the process of meeting with government officials and reaching out to urban planning firms to harmonize plans for BRT corridors throughout the city.
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
55,057
55
84,354
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Green Line Project extended up to Tower




KARACHI: A presentation regarding the renovation and improvement of heritage buildings situated on the route of green line was held here at the Governor House, presided by the Principal Secretary to Governor Sindh, Muhammad Suleh Ahmed Farooqui. It attended by World Bank mission. Director General Urban Policy Khair Muhammad Kalwar was also present on the occasion.

It was informed during the meeting that there were 118 heritage sites and buildings on the route of green line which have been marked for renovation, refurbishment and improvement to beautify the same and sustain their historical importance,

Principal Secretary to Governor said that all mass transit projects are aimed at providing improved traveling facilities to Karachiites and the green line was an integral part in this regard

He also said that integrating communities was also a pivotal component of mass transit so as to enable the locals to make full use of this rapid bus transport system. He further said that maintenance of such projects was a huge challenge and it would require absolute involvement of communities to make the same more effective and sustainable

While highlighting the keen interest of group of civil society called Alliance for Civic Transformation (ACT), he said that it is contributing to make these heritage buildings more beautiful. As most of these

Buildings are situated in the business district of Karachi and it was an enormous task to renovate and refurbish them, he added .

He also commended the neighborhood improvement project being carried out in Korangi with the assistance of World Bank. He stressed the need of initiating such ventures in other localities in Karachi also.

It was informed during the meeting that green line would have 13 state of the art stations on its route out of which there would be 4 main stations. The project has now been extended till tower to facilitate commuters and its portion up to Gru Mandir would be completed in 2017.

The World Bank mission showed keen interest in the project and asked for further details to extend cooperation for the project
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

PaklovesTurkiye
'Not an ordinary city': Asad Umar says Karachi hasn't gotten its rights despite providing for country
Replies
5
Views
238
El Sidd
El Sidd
Murgah
Govt issues tender for 80 buses for Green Line Bus project
Replies
9
Views
643
Mujahid Memon
Mujahid Memon
FuturePAF
Rail-bus; Interim Solution for the Karachi Circular Railway?
2
Replies
16
Views
809
deep_blue
deep_blue
313ghazi
Featured Consortium to invest hugely in two mega projects, PM told
Replies
12
Views
959
Syed1.
Syed1.
shahbaz baig
Karachi’s BRT to be zero-emission bio-power transportation
Replies
7
Views
508
Clutch
Clutch

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom