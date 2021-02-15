Karachi Metro Bus
Blue Line
Transit type Bus rapid transit (BRT)
System length 109 km (67.7 mi)
The Karachi Metro bus is an under-construction 109 km (67.7 mi)
The expected daily ridership would be 350,000 and the system length would be 109 km. Upon completion it is expected to be the largest metro bus service in the country. Karachi Metrobus was inaugurated on Feb 25, 2016 and is expected to begin operation by Feb 2017.
The system is divided into several line's, the construction on the Green Line started on February 26, 2016, the line has 22 bus stations covering an length of 26 km. Orange Line construction begin on June 11, 2016 and is the smallest of the five line's spreading over 3.9 km with only four stations. The Blue Lane is funded by BT is undergoing preliminary design.
Route
The initial "Green Line" is one of several proposed Karachi Metrobus lines that will crisscross Karachi and complement the Karachi Circular Railway. The route will approximately 26 km (16 mi). When completed, it will have the capacity to carry 150,000 people daily.
Lines
Green Line
The Green Line will extend from Surjani Town to Merewether Tower at a total length of 26 km (16 mi). The Federal government will be financing the majority of the project.
The Main Design & supervision Consultant for Green Line is Engineering Associates Pvt Ltd. & for Traffic Engineering Think Transportation is associated with this project. The government is in process of acquiring a 18-metre-long 24 buses.
- Numiash Chowrangi Terminal (To Blue Line/Yellow Line)
- Mazar-e-Quaid Station
- Guru Mandir Chowrangi Station
- Lasbela Chowk Station
- Gulbahar Station
- Nazimabad Chowrangi Station
- Eid Gah Ground Station
- North Nazimabad Station (to KCR)
- AO Tower Station
- KDA Chowrangi Station
- Sharah-e-Jehanghir Station
- Sakhi Hassan Circle Station
- Nagan Chowrangi Station
- U.P. More Station
- Power House Roundabout Station
- 4K Chowrangi Station
The Blue Line will extend from Merewether Tower to Bahria Town through DHA City, Karachi (DCK) in the way at a total length of 30 km (19 mi), and will be the first privately funded transport system in Pakistan being funded by the Bahria Town.The line's construction is likely to start in the first quarter of 2017.
Blue Line
- Merewether Tower Terminal
- Numiash Chowrangi Terminal (to Green Line/Yellow Line)
- Liaquatabad Station (to KCR)
- Bahria Town Terminal
The Yellow Line will extend from Numiash Chowrangi to Landi Station at a total length of 26 km (16 mi). The Sindh government and Karachi city government will be financing the majority of the project.[17]
Yellow Line
- Numiash Chowrangi Terminal (to Blue Line/Green Line)
- Landi Station Terminal (to KCR)
The Red Line will extend from Model Colony to Regal Chowk Via Safoora Goth and University Road at a total length of 27 km (17 mi). Asian development bank will be financing the project.[17]
Red Line
- Regal Chowk Terminal (to Blue Line/Yellow Line)
- Regal Chowk Station Terminal (to KCR)
Orange Line Package-I
Orangi line would be spread over 3.75 kilometres of which one kilometer is an elevated lane. The construction started in summer of 2016 and is likely to completed by mid-2017. The line will have the capacity to carry upto 50,000 passengers daily and there would be a station after every kilometer. The line commence's from Shaharh-e-Quaideen and merge's with the Green Line at the board office