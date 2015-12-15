Karachi mayor Waseem Akhtar failed to impress even within his limited authority

Sigh of relief: Institutions celebrate 'Salvation Day' as LG reps leave office

The institutions that functioned under Wasim Akhtar included the Parks and Horticulture Department, the Veterinary Department, Katchi Abadi and Land Department, the Engineering Department, Sports and Culture Department, Municipal Services, and the City Institute of Image Management, among several others.

"The local bodies' representatives failed to deliver anything to the citizens and employees," he said. "Since the Sindh government did not give them enough powers, unions stood by the representatives at every stage. But instead of improving the institutions that were available to these local bodies' representatives, they did nothing."

"There is no doubt that the Sindh government snatched most of the powers from Wasim Akhtar that former urban nazims enjoyed, but he was in charge of the Land Department, the Katchi Abadi Department, the Veterinary Department, the Local Tax Department, Charged Parking and the Food Quality Department, which could have been improved through planning and billions of rupees of revenue could have been increased," he said.



According to Shah, a marine tax could have been imposed under the law, but unfortunately, the elected local bodies' representatives did not make any improvement in these departments. In this context, the mayor of Karachi and his team showed a lack of vision and a lukewarm attitude towards their responsibilities.

during Wasim Akhtar's tenure, the basic rules of transfer and posting were severely ignored and non-technical and inexperienced officers were appointed to technical posts in various institutions that functioned under his control. These include Karachi Zoo, Safari Park, Veterinary Department, the City Institute of Image Management, Food Laboratory, Parks and Horticulture, Finance Department, and the State Department.

The Sindh government dissolved the province's local government bodies on Monday upon the completion of their four-year constitutional term. As a result, Wasim Akhtar, who was dubbed 'the weakest mayor' in Karachi's local government history, has also gone home.According to sources, officers, employees, and citizens are happy because of Wasim Akhtar's departure, with many institutions celebrating a 'Salvation Day' with the end of his tenure.Speaking to The Express Tribune, the All Pakistan Local Government Workers Federation Chairman Syed Zulfiqar Shah said that a 'Salvation Day' and 'Thanks Day' was celebrated by employees upon the departure of the local bodies' representatives.Commenting on Wasim Akhtar's performance, Syed Zulfiqar Shah said during his tenure, citizens were deprived of basic facilities and pensioners could not get their legitimate rights either.An official of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said thatMeanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the schedule for the fresh delimitation of constituencies for the local government elections. According to a notification issued on Monday by the ECP, the delimitation committees would prepare the preliminary lists from September 9 to 22.-------------MQM-P local representatives have utterly failed to impress this time around, establishment meddling has rendered the only good quality of the party worthless.