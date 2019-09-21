What's new

Karachi mayor had already warned that PPP's Sindh govt was unwilling to support clearing of storm drains

Two months before devastating rains hit Karachi at the end of August, Mayor of Karachi had already warned that the provincial government was coperating financially in clearing the storm water drains.

The mayor after devastatiing rains did a press conference showed multiple letters written to the provincial government and federal governments asking them for financial aid to prepare for monsoon flooding, these governments provided no help.

PTI's MPA, Khurrum sher zamman admitted that Mayor of Karachi was powerless and said that local government of Karachi was not involved in the ''1.1 trillion'' package announced by the federal government. It is to be reminded that during Musharraf's era, any package announced for karachi by the federal government was implemented using the representatives of the Karachi local government, PTI also promised empowerment of the local bodies in its manifesto and yet PTI has completely dismissed them and announced the Karachi relief package when the Karachi mayor has already completed his term, they didn't bother announcing such a package 2 years ago when they first formed the federal government.

No cash to clean Karachi's storm water drains: Mayor

Karachi - Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Tuesday said that budget of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation would be presented on June 29 and the same would be passed
June 24, 2020

He said that National Disaster Management Authority and Meteorological Department had issued urban flood warning as heavy monsoon rains were expected. “Cleanliness of drains could not be done as the provincial government didn’t release funds for the task despite repeated requests of the KMC,” he added.

The Mayor was of the view that the KMC did not have resources to clean the drains from its own resources, urging the provincial government to release funds for the task.


Karachi administrator is toothless: PTI

KARACHI: Karachi Administrator Iftikhar Shallwani is as toothless regarding the affairs of Karachi as the previous Karachi mayor was.This was stated by Pakistan Tehreek-s-Insaf Karachi President...
KARACHI: Karachi Administrator Iftikhar Shallwani is as toothless regarding the affairs of Karachi as the previous Karachi mayor was.

This was stated by Pakistan Tehreek-s-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President and MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman after he led a party delegation on Friday, which met the administrator at his office to discuss the issues of the city.

After the meeting, Zaman remarked that the PTI considered the administrator as a representative of Zardari’s clan.

“Similar to the Karachi mayor, the administrator is also toothless,” he said, adding that the committee comprising the federal and provincial government, not the administrator, would oversee development projects under the Rs.1.1 trillion package for Karachi announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan.
 
