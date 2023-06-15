Karachi lost it again.

fitpOsitive
I will congratulate Mutaza Wahab for getting appointed as the head-Dako of Karachi. I know his whole tenure will be nothing but loot. He will lead uprooting of Pathans and Urdu speakers from Karachi. Karachi based jobs will again be given to every one but Karachi walas.
I have nothing to say. May Allah return the same favor to ppp and their supporters.
