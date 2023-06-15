What's new

Karachi lost it again.

fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
12,343
19
14,177
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
I will congratulate Mutaza Wahab for getting appointed as the head-Dako of Karachi. I know his whole tenure will be nothing but loot. He will lead uprooting of Pathans and Urdu speakers from Karachi. Karachi based jobs will again be given to every one but Karachi walas.

I have nothing to say. May Allah return the same favor to ppp and their supporters.
 
Last edited:
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
21,636
10
23,066
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
fitpOsitive said:
I will congratulate Mutaza Wahab for getting appointed as the head-Dako of Karachi. I know his soul tenure will be nothing but loot. He will lead uprooting of Pathans and Urdu speakers from Karachi. Karachi based jobs will again be given to every one but Karachi walas.

I have nothing to say. May Allah return the same favor to ppp and their supporters.
Click to expand...
Karachi is divided
A good chunk still supports PPPP and useless JI WITH no federal clout
 
AlKardai

AlKardai

FULL MEMBER
Mar 24, 2022
1,972
1
2,741
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
I think there must be something in the air, that causes Karachiites and Sindhis to have a heavy aneurysm once voting time comes about, leading to them voting for future oppressors rather than well-wishers
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

PaklovesTurkiye
  • Locked
Karachi and MQM affair wouldn't end!!!
2 3 4
Replies
54
Views
2K
SecularNationalist
SecularNationalist
AZ1
Reasons Why PTI lost in Karachi - Facts
2 3
Replies
43
Views
2K
S.Y.A
S.Y.A
ghazi52
Imran lashes out at 'facilitators of conspiracy’ at Karachi rally
Replies
7
Views
332
Black.Mamba
Black.Mamba
D
Cyclone Biparjoy: Evacuations under way as Biparjoy draws nearer to Sindh’s coastal belt
2
Replies
16
Views
311
-=virus=-
-=virus=-
PaklovesTurkiye
Video: Journalist dissects IK relationship with Karachi.
Replies
14
Views
793
Imad.Khan
Imad.Khan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom