Karachi local government and Karachi issues

Accept Terms and Conditions on JSTOR JSTOR is a digital library of academic journals, books, and primary sources.

The free transport policy and the emergence of the minibus

Individuals (sometimes more than one) acquire a bus. Since most of those who purchase a bus are not wellto-do, they go to a moneylender.

Most of the moneylenders are from the Khyber Pukhtoonkhwa (KPK) Province, so they prefer to lend to persons from their region or its adjoining areas. As such, the majority of minibus owners are Pathans or Hazarawalls. Motor rickshaws were also purchased through loans from moneylenders who were also from KPK and its adjoining areas. As such, most of the nformally financed public transport vehicles are owned or operated by one ethnic group.

. He carries a high risk since he has to pay the route owner, the money-lender, bhatta payments to the police and all the running, maintenance and repair costs. To meet these requirements he has to work long hours, maximise profits and cut costs. This results in overloading and poor levels of vehicle maintenance (KMTC 2006).

Here i will post some academic research papers which highlight Karachi local governance and some of the issues which are also highlighted thereResponding to the transport crisis in Karachi Author(s): The Urban Resource Centre, Karachi, Arif Hasan and Mansoor Raza International Institute for Environment and Development (2015)The moneylender takes a down payment and then recovers the cost of the bus in monthly instalments. If the purchaser defaults, the bus is taken away from him and he loses his investment. The moneylender is officially the owner of the bus until the purchaser has made the full payment (KMTC/CDGK 2006).13 Yet all the formal and informal players in the transport drama who were interviewed for this study agree that large buses are the proper solution to Karachi’s problems. Large buses are comfortable, people can stand in them and so they can have a capacity of up to 82 persons, they are cheaper to run per passenger and occupy less road space per passenger. The minibus has a 32-person capacity, standing in it is very difficult because of the low ceiling height, and it is very difficult to get on to it as well, because of the height of the footrest from the ground.The process of operating a minibus is as follows: i) purchase of the minibus; ii) register it as a commercial vehicle with the excise department; iii) acquire a fitness (roadworthy) certificate from the police; iv) get a route permit from the RTA; and v) operate the bus. In this process, over 20,000 minibuses have been registered in Karachi over the years.14 To operate a bus, the bus owner or driver/conductor has to join one of the transporters organisations.. Because of continuous conflict with the state on fare-related issues, and with the public on their ‘poor service and unreasonable attitude’, they are often referred to as the ‘transport mafia’.The system has many different arrangements between the various actors in the drama. One is the individual who has a route licence from the RTA who makes an arrangement with the bus owner to operate a route. Very often the owner of the vehicle operates it himselfThere are some cases where bus owners have both a route permit and a number of buses. They acquire the services of a driver and conductor team to operate their buses. This is not formal employment as the driver conductor team are paid a percentage of the daily revenue they bring in. In this arrangement the owner, to save costs, hires uneducated and often illiterate, staff to operate his bus (KMTC 2006). This lowers the quality of service.The method of operation of transport described above is legal. However, there is also an illegal system which the government agencies allow to operate. This illegal sector comprises of buses operating without a route permit. The origins of the illegal sector go back to 1985 when a speeding minibus crushed a university student to death under its wheels. The driver was a Pathan and the victim was an Urdu speaker. The accident resulted in ethnic riots between the two communities and a number of minibuses were burnt. As a result, the government decided not to register any more minibuses. However, the ban has to a large extent been overcome by slightly changing the design of the minibus and naming the new product as a ‘coach’. It is estimated by bus owners that the number of illegal operators is less than 200 buses. It is also important to mention here that although there are 329 minibus routes in existence, only 111 are in operation.15 The reason for the inoperative routes is that they are not considered lucrative by the transporters.It is generally considered that the informally financed transport sector in Karachi is anarchic and disorganised. However, the drivers have a strict timetable, implementation regulations, fixed locations for parking their vehicles, and an organised regime which determines the relationship between the different actors in the transport drama and with the police (Maher 2014a).==========Karachi has Public transporation based on the sindh govt model for ''kutchi abadi transport'' of 1970s