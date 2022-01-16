Karachi LG Bill Protests: Updates And Discussion

Foreign Diplomats

PPP Rule: 2007 - Continued

Hello !Good Day to all of you, brethren.Created this thread to post all relevant news here.As of now, News is JI is having Sharah Faisal Rally in protest of this LG Bill brought by PPP....There are few observations I wanted to share here which I felt and observed regarding this whole fiasco.:-PPP in her first tenure very cleverly stripped Federation off many rights and devolved it to provinces. It was regarded very highly by many quarters as democracy is all about giving rights downstream, but PPP had other motives. It KEPT all rights with herself and didn't pass it to 3RD Tier Level (Local Bodies).The Current Protests by Opposition in Sindh has presented an opportunity for Islamabad....Just like PPP stripped Federation from many rights, now Islamabad/Pindi, if they have any brains, should take revenge and force PPP to DEVOLVE all rights and pass it to local bodies. Even Game....BTW, Theisin Pakistan are also supporting/appreciative of these protests conducted by JI and other opposition parties in Sindh. World fairly understands what is going on in Sindh Province.Many are talking about it. It is very unusual. Is there any precedent in WHOLE South Asia where one political party has ruled forin a province without performance? This uninterrupted rule has given such confidence/arrogance to PPP that she is not even bothering about protests of opposition and in fact preparing for LG elections - designed to highly favor herself under new Law and delimitations. When whole opposition's efforts are bogged down in protests and rallies, PPP is focusing on winning LG elections. Very Clever.In General, The uninterrupted rule of PPP over Sindh Province has also the potential to damage Pakistan's national security/integrity in a way that when people will see that PPP will win either way - by hook or crook, then why people should pledge loyalty to Pakistan?....they better pledge loyalty to Zardari Family. People will become more loyal to one family than to a country.Only 1 Year is left in General Elections, Fully Supported Alliance needs to be introduced in Sindh Province NOW to make sure PPP doesn't win from Sindh and form government. They are so strongly embedded in interior Sindh that now they are eyeing Karachi/Urban Sindh......Make no Mistake, if PPP manages to get hold of Urban Sindh and Karachi....PPP's Hubris is touching SKY.....Everyone will face heat, including establishment.Deep down, I do feel that PPP is sensing that establishment may sabotage PPP's upcoming efforts for general elections in interior Sindh, hence she opened up another urban sindh front by passing highly controversial LG law to keep opposition and establishment busy and diverted.>>>Needs to be Done on IMMEDIATE BASIS:-1. Bloody pressure should be mounted on PPP to devolve ALL power to LG Bodies. Strip PPP from power she is holding currently.2. The Political Vacuum in Urban Sindh needs to be filled up asap. MQM or Urdu Speaking needs to be straighten up, assembled and combined in one force else PPP will take benefit through Murtaza Wahab.Altaf Hussain is not liked by many here in Karachi. It won't matter much, imo, whether he comes back or not. MQM is having leadership crisis and is divided. This needs to be sorted out quick meanwhile. Mustafa Kamal is one person who has support in media and as well as in Karachi Population. He was phenomenal as mayor last time. He is aggressive and intelligent. He needs to be given a bigger role in Karachi, probably as mayor. All Karachiites, regardless of their differences, admire Mustafa Kamal due to his contribution to Karachi. Jamat Islami needs to be appreciated as well.3. PTI/GDA and all other Sindhi Factions to be introduced as a Alliance/Counter Weight to PPP in interior Sindh, making sure they dent PPP in upcoming general elections else Sindhis will be more loyal to PPP than to Pakistan if trend continues....Extremely dangerous for Pakistan's national security.If above steps are not taken, then better let Karachi/Urban Sindh join PPP and progress ahead. There's no point in fighting PPP when other options are not there or are incompetent/toothless.