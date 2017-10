Due to failure of police, the attacker has now been on a stabbing spree since the first incident was reported on September 25 in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.According to our correspondent, five more women were stabbed by an unknown motorcyclist late Wednesday in fresh attack that occurred over a span of three hours.According to the police, a woman was stabbed near Millenium Mall in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area. Another woman was attacked at Aziz Bhatti Park in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. Both attacks occurred in the jurisdiction of the Aziz Bhatti police station.A third woman was attacked in Gulshan-e-Jamal that falls under the Shahrah-e-Faisal police station.The fourth incident was reported in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, where a 13-year old girl was stabbed and injured.She was taken to Jinnah hospital for treatment. The hospital’s executive director, Dr Seemin Jamali said that the girl sustained minor stab wounds on her back.The knife attacks were reported not only in Gulistan-e-Jauhar – where the man previously targeted women – but also in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Gulshan-e-Jamal area.Although police have arrested several suspects following a manhunt, but their strategy still seems to be unsuccessful to track down the lone assailant, as fear has gripped residents of the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area.Police have offered Rs.0.5 million reward for the attacker whose motive and identity is yet to be ascertained.All the incidents of stabbing were reported in East Zone of the city, and within the limits of Shahrah-e-Faisal. Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Aziz Bhatti and Gulshan-e-Iqbal police stations.Reports said there is a dispute of limits between Aziz Bhatti and Shahrah-e-Faisal police stations.Karachi Police has released pictures — screengrabs from the CCTV footage — of the suspect, showing a bike rider moments before attacking a victim. – Samaa