Karachi Kings worst team of PSL | First ever team to loose all first 5 matches of the competitive cricket tournament

Karachi winless has made a new record in PSL cricket history to never win in first matches of the tournament. ​

Lahore Qalandar was another team which had been performing badly but with new captain the LQ has re-organized and now one the top 4 teams of PSL.The Karachi Kings have not been having the best time in this year's PSL — after four consecutive losses, the fifti game came with the added pressure to perform well but after encountering another loss, critics have gained leverage.Imad Wasim has made 0 performance and clearly once he was deported from Captaincy role, Imad Wasim has not been performing under new Captain.The other worst team for last 2-3 seasons has been "Quetta Gladitors" coming bottom of the table along Karachi Kings.