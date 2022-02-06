Karachi Kings worst team of PSL | First ever team in history to loose all first 5 matches of the competitive cricket tournament

Karachi Kings worst team of PSL | First ever team to loose all first 5 matches of the competitive cricket tournament
Karachi Kings has lost all its first 5 matches of PSL 7 (2022) with heavy margins, a team which has broken all records of being the worst ever team of PSL in the history of the game to loose all matches.
Pakistan Super League has become more competitive, exciting, new tactics, new strategies and fine tuning teams, - as it now moves to the colder regions with a huge change of scenery to the home of Pakistan Cricket - the beautiful Lahore's Gaddadfi Stadium. Lahore will host the rest of PSL matches and the final of the PSL 2022 .
Most Defeats in PSL History is buy Karachi Kings:
38 - Karachi Kings
36 - Lahore Qalandars
34 - Peshawar Zalmi
32 - Quetta Gladiators
30 - Islamabad United
20 - Multan Sultans
Lahore Qalandar was another team which had been performing badly but with new captain the LQ has re-organized and now one the top 4 teams of PSL.
The Karachi Kings have not been having the best time in this year's PSL — after four consecutive losses, the fifti game came with the added pressure to perform well but after encountering another loss, critics have gained leverage.
Imad Wasim has made 0 performance and clearly once he was deported from Captaincy role, Imad Wasim has not been performing under new Captain.
The other worst team for last 2-3 seasons has been "Quetta Gladitors" coming bottom of the table along Karachi Kings.
Karachi winless has made a new record in PSL cricket history to never win in first matches of the tournament.
