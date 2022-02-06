What's new

Karachi Kings worst team of PSL | First ever team in history to loose all first 5 matches of the competitive cricket tournament

Karachi Kings worst team of PSL | First ever team to loose all first 5 matches of the competitive cricket tournament

Karachi Kings has lost all its first 5 matches of PSL 7 (2022) with heavy margins, a team which has broken all records of being the worst ever team of PSL in the history of the game to loose all matches.

Pakistan Super League has become more competitive, exciting, new tactics, new strategies and fine tuning teams, - as it now moves to the colder regions with a huge change of scenery to the home of Pakistan Cricket - the beautiful Lahore's Gaddadfi Stadium. Lahore will host the rest of PSL matches and the final of the PSL 2022 .

Most Defeats in PSL History is buy Karachi Kings:

38 - Karachi Kings
36 - Lahore Qalandars
34 - Peshawar Zalmi
32 - Quetta Gladiators
30 - Islamabad United
20 - Multan Sultans


1644176573067.png


Lahore Qalandar was another team which had been performing badly but with new captain the LQ has re-organized and now one the top 4 teams of PSL.

The Karachi Kings have not been having the best time in this year's PSL — after four consecutive losses, the fifti game came with the added pressure to perform well but after encountering another loss, critics have gained leverage.

Imad Wasim has made 0 performance and clearly once he was deported from Captaincy role, Imad Wasim has not been performing under new Captain.

Karachi winless has made a new record in PSL cricket history to never win in first matches of the tournament.


The other worst team for last 2-3 seasons has been "Quetta Gladitors" coming bottom of the table along Karachi Kings.
 
he PSL is halfway through, and Karachi Kings have one foot out of the tournament. The side that's hosted the first leg slumped to it's most spineless defeats in their home games this seasons with the last position of 6 in the points table.
 
Karachi Kings worst team of PSL | First ever team to loose all first 5 matches of the competitive cricket tournament

Karachi Kings has lost all its first 5 matches of PSL 7 (2022) with heavy margins, a team which has broken all records of being the worst ever team of PSL in the history of the game to loose all matches.

Pakistan Super League has become more competitive, exciting, new tactics, new strategies and fine tuning teams, - as it now moves to the colder regions with a huge change of scenery to the home of Pakistan Cricket - the beautiful Lahore's Gaddadfi Stadium. Lahore will host the rest of PSL matches and the final of the PSL 2022 .

Lahore Qalandar was another team which had been performing badly but with new captain the LQ has re-organized and now one the top 4 teams of PSL.

The Karachi Kings have not been having the best time in this year's PSL — after four consecutive losses, the fifti game came with the added pressure to perform well but after encountering another loss, critics have gained leverage.

Imad Wasim has made 0 performance and clearly once he was deported from Captaincy role, Imad Wasim has not been performing under new Captain.

Karachi winless has made a new record in PSL cricket history to never win in first matches of the tournament.


The other worst team for last 2-3 seasons has been "Quetta Gladitors" coming bottom of the table along Karachi Kings.
Jub iss shahar ka he janazah nikal chuka ha to Karachi team ko kon puchta ha...
 
Now Karachiites are feeling what we Lahori's used to feel in all previous seasons, you guys mocked us a lot for years and now it's your turn. :D

Jokes apart, Karachi's problem start right from the team selection. Poor team combination, selection of unfit / retired players (aamir etc.), not performing middle / lower order, weak bowling, too much reliance / pressure on openers are a few to mention in the long list of issues.
 
Blame should go to Wasim Akram. Head coach of the team and he was the one who selected this team during the draws. KK also bought useless and unknown international players unlike others. Babar Azam once again proved that he is better ODI and test player.
 
Now Karachiites are feeling what we Lahori's used to feel in all previous seasons, you guys mocked us a lot for years and now it's your turn. :D

Jokes apart, Karachi's problem start right from the team selection. Poor team combination, selection of unfit / retired players (aamir etc.), not performing middle / lower order, weak bowling, too much reliance / pressure on openers are a few to mention in the long list of issues.
Making SSA captain was a brilliant and out of the box move
 
Worst team combination. Don't remember any more worse team selection and combination. The whole team looks disorganized and uninterested. Below average bowling, little to no middle order in batting. No hitter for the last overs. Overall a very pathetic team
 
Worst team combination. Don't remember any more worse team selection and combination. The whole team looks disorganized and uninterested. Below average bowling, little to no middle order in batting. No hitter for the last overs. Overall a very pathetic team
Bohut mazaak ura teh theh na lq ka?
Leh fer
O27YWaOq_400x400.jpg

is sufi qalandar ki badwa lag gai tum ko
 
Blame should go to Wasim Akram. Head coach of the team and he was the one who selected this team during the draws. KK also bought useless and unknown international players unlike others. Babar Azam once again proved that he is better ODI and test player.
Don't see much wrong with Babar apart from his own form, if he is given a useless team who can't bat, can't hit, can't bowl then what do you expect as an end result?
 
Blame should go to Wasim Akram. Head coach of the team and he was the one who selected this team during the draws. KK also bought useless and unknown international players unlike others. Babar Azam once again proved that he is better ODI and test player.
Babar azam is a t20 opening og

But your matchups are wrong, he is runner so Rizwan or agile cricketer suit him

But I think sharjeel fatty is opening with him

So you know...
 
Don't see much wrong with Babar apart from his own form, if he is given a useless team who can't bat, can't hit, can't bowl then what do you expect as an end result?
He should had finished the 4th game. He batted for entire 20 overs yet KK lost by 9 runs. His form matters , if the team doesn't have good players and if he is said to be number one batsman in the world , as of now, than his alone performance should be good enough to win atleast couple of matches.

Babar azam is a t20 opening og

But your matchups are wrong, he is runner so Rizwan or agile cricketer suit him

But I think sharjeel fatty is opening with him

So you know...
Although Babar and Rizwan are doing so great at top of the order but I still believe Fakhar Zaman and Rizwan should be opening the side. Babar should come 1 down. P.S the way Shaan Masood is batting, I wonder even he can be tried as an opener as well.
 
He should had finished the 4th game. He batted for entire 20 overs yet KK lost by 9 runs. His form matters , if the team doesn't have good players and if he is said to be number one batsman in the world , as of now, than his alone performance should be good enough to win atleast couple of matches.
He did well in that match, yes KK lost by 9 runs but it was him alone who had carried the team till end and came very close. He alone had scored more than half of his team total. You still expect him to also win it? Ideally he should have finished it but you can't tick everything always. No body is perfect. His form is off but he still gave his 100%. The rest of the team didn't show up on that day and had left everything on Babar.

After this loss, one of my friend started whining about same thing and was saying, it would have been better if Babar had gotten out early while playing aggressive and :blah: And then in next game, unfortunately Babar did get out early and guess what? The team was 68/6 or so. :lol: I asked him, happy now but some people are never happy. You remind me of him :lol:

Also days of one man show are long gone, its always going to be a team effort now. One man cannot carry other 10 men on his shoulders and win all the matches. It can happen in one or two matches here and there but that's it.

But your matchups are wrong, he is runner so Rizwan or agile cricketer suit him

But I think sharjeel fatty is opening with him
This is a very valid point. Babar likes to ease into his rhythm by rotating strike early and then start opening up once he is settled. But since Sharjeel is not that agile, Babar has to either take risks early or slow further down.
 

