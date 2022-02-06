Karachi Kings worst team of PSL | First ever team in history to loose all first 5 matches of the competitive cricket tournament

Salza said: He should had finished the 4th game. He batted for entire 20 overs yet KK lost by 9 runs. His form matters , if the team doesn't have good players and if he is said to be number one batsman in the world , as of now, than his alone performance should be good enough to win atleast couple of matches. Click to expand...

Sainthood 101 said: But your matchups are wrong, he is runner so Rizwan or agile cricketer suit him



But I think sharjeel fatty is opening with him

He did well in that match, yes KK lost by 9 runs but it was him alone who had carried the team till end and came very close. He alone had scored more than half of his team total. You still expect him to also win it? Ideally he should have finished it but you can't tick everything always. No body is perfect. His form is off but he still gave his 100%. The rest of the team didn't show up on that day and had left everything on Babar.After this loss, one of my friend started whining about same thing and was saying, it would have been better if Babar had gotten out early while playing aggressive andAnd then in next game, unfortunately Babar did get out early and guess what? The team was 68/6 or so.I asked him, happy now but some people are never happy. You remind me of himAlso days of one man show are long gone, its always going to be a team effort now. One man cannot carry other 10 men on his shoulders and win all the matches. It can happen in one or two matches here and there but that's it.This is a very valid point. Babar likes to ease into his rhythm by rotating strike early and then start opening up once he is settled. But since Sharjeel is not that agile, Babar has to either take risks early or slow further down.