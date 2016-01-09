What's new

Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars' PSL rivalry makes it to "Family Guy"

A

ASKardar

FULL MEMBER
Oct 2, 2019
504
1
946
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
American sitcom Family Guy has caught the attention of Pakistani fans after its season 19 opened with a joke featuring Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars' fans.

http://imgur.com/a/nIjzRNz

The sequence sees a few Caucasian characters complaining about a pub being "full of weird foreign sports fans like those Pakistani hooligans".

"If you are not rooting for Lahore, please you may leave I can tell you," says one Qalandars fan with Lahore on his jersey.

"Lahore cricketers are the best and the others are not the best, dear friends!" the other Lahore fan chimes in.

The Karachi Kings fan delivers the punchline but let's not ruin that for you.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Azadkashmir King of Pakistani Street Food - THE BUN KEBAB of Karachi, Pakistan! | $0.22 For a Burger! Members Club 26
Zibago Wasim Akram joins Karachi Kings as President Sports 9
war&peace Peshawar Zalmi knock out Karachi Kings, qualify for PSL 2018 final Sports 1
SherDil Shahid Afridi Names Imad Wasim as Captain of Karachi Kings Sports 1
Muhammad29psy Karachi King;s Usama Mir ke janib se Pakistani Qaum ko 70th Jamshan-e-Azadi Mubarak Social & Current Events 0
Muhammad29psy Karachi King's Suhail Khan Greeting Pakistanis on 14th August 2017 Social & Current Events 0
Kabira Shahid Afridi joins Karachi Kings Sports 3
Thunder Bolt Karachi Kings to launch talent hunt program from Oct 3 Sports 0
Areesh Sindh Governor Playing National Anthem on Guitar(Karachi Kings Launch) Sports 1
Morpheus FIA busts money laundering network in Karachi Social & Current Events 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top