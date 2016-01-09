Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars' PSL rivalry makes it to "Family Guy"

American sitcom Family Guy has caught the attention of Pakistani fans after its season 19 opened with a joke featuring Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars' fans.

The sequence sees a few Caucasian characters complaining about a pub being "full of weird foreign sports fans like those Pakistani hooligans".



"If you are not rooting for Lahore, please you may leave I can tell you," says one Qalandars fan with Lahore on his jersey.



"Lahore cricketers are the best and the others are not the best, dear friends!" the other Lahore fan chimes in.



The Karachi Kings fan delivers the punchline but let's not ruin that for you.