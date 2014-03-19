What's new

Karachi keep blackmailing & blame gaming Government to get the 1.1 Trillion rupees massive development money package | Victim-hood Card works

Karachi keep blackmailing & Blame gaming Government to get the 1.1 trillion rupees massive development packages under "Karachi Transformation plan" | Victim-hood Card works | What about stone-age backward areas of Sindh, Interior Sindh

While Lahore which earns billions is said to be taking all money of Punjab, biggest myth busted, Usman Buzdar CM Punjab is taking all money into South Punjab Buzdar areas.

With Billion already given under PTI to political elite of Karachi another 100 projects to be completed in ECC approved Karachi Transformation plan.
  • Why not spend 1.1 Trillion Rupees Amount even into Interior Sindh, broken backward Sindh. Why all those 100 projects are going to Karachi which is over-crowded and over used city.

  • Sindh and Karachi ruling political class are now playing tricks after tricks by continuous blackmailing PTI government as they did to PMLN government in previous term to extract maximum packages and billions of money and favors.

  • MQM first joins government as they always do, then they threat government for billions of money, the ruling government obliges by giving billion of rupees to Karachi and Sindh, and then again in December MQM decides to threat to leave government blame gaming PTI government again.

  • PPP and MQM keep playing the victim-hood card against the center government to keep highlighting we are not taken care of, Federal is not doing enough, Federal is not launching any projects in Karachi, Karachi is southela.

  • Biggest thing is if 1.2 trillion are given to Karachi by collecting from rest of Pakistan's revenue and money, why not spend that money in Lahore, Punjab, Baluchistan, KPK, Peshawar, Islamabad.

  • Karachi Transformation Plan 1.1 trillion is a massive amount to give when you know MQM and PPPP plays victim hood card again and again. It will be looted and will go into these political elites pockets
 
I think you got it wrong here. 1.1 trillion announced by IK himself after rain disaster in Karachi.
But i am convinced it was only an eyewash and he has no intention of giving announced package.
Secondly this money is not collected from all over Pakistan, it is Karachi's own money as Karachi feeds all Pakistan by generating 65% of total revenue.
 
Someone's salty.

Remind me which cities have metrobuses? Which city has the Orange Line?

Yeah but Karachi hogs the budget. Abay chal.
Not salty! Where is all the money Karachi and Sindh earns going to ? Where as other cities like Peshawar, Lahore salty and sour people keep blabbering about, why spend all the money in Lahore? Why Lahore is so modern and developed, Why Islamabad is so developed?

Where is that brigade which ask and audit Karachi billions given and yet only bad media press is shown about Karachi? where are the loot and financial irregularities ever exposed in Karachi?

Punjab is 100 million people, an economy which it earns by itself which is 3/4th of all the Pakistan money, it is the bread basket, where as all the money is now going else where, where are salty people which need to cry, why put all 1.1 trillion rupees of money in Karachi only?
 
What about stone-age backward areas of Sindh, Interior Sindh
They are on Bhutto disease. Cannot be cured
Usman Buzdar CM Punjab is taking all money into South Punjab Buzdar areas.
Good revenge from Patwaris of Lahore
Why not spend 1.1 Trillion Rupees Amount far greater than our Military budget even into Interior Sindh, broken backward Sindh. Why all those 100 projects are going to Karachi which is over-crowded and over used city.
Because interior Sindh voted Bhutto
Biggest thing is if 1.2 trillion are given to Karachi by collecting from rest of Pakistan's revenue and money, why not spend that money in Lahore, Punjab, Baluchistan, KPK, Peshawar, Islamabad
Newsflash: 70 percent of all Pakistani revenue Comes from Karachi
 
Karachi's own money as Karachi feeds all Pakistan by generating 65% of total revenue.
I knew this was coming. 220 million people export. 220 million import. It all goes through Karachi.

Then there is the rent seeking racket. Put import controls on things like cars, buses, trucks, electrical products etc Then those licences are given to rent seekers in Karachi to assemble imported kits or other products to be sold at exhorbitant prices to captured 220 million market. Then all the banks for 220 million people are in Karachi. So result is all the companies raping 220 million people have their HQs in Karachi. Result the taxes are from Karachi. Karachi is literally a rent seekers parasite that over decades has made hostage of 220 million people just because of the geography.
 
Karachi Transformation Plan 1.1 trillion is a massive amount to give when you know MQM and PPPP plays victim hood card again and again. It will be looted and will go into these political elites pockets
In case you didn't know: you now have PM Imran Khan to check on that loot now
 
I think you got it wrong here. 1.1 trillion announced by IK himself after rain disaster in Karachi.
But i am convinced it was only an eyewash and he has no intention of giving announced package.
Secondly this money is not collected from all over Pakistan, it is Karachi's own money as Karachi feeds all Pakistan by generating 65% of total revenue.
How does it generate 65% revenue when all it does is has a sea port and all the money earned by rest of Pakistan, and Pakistan makes imports comes to Karachi Sea port, and put on containers and transported to rest of Pakistani cities. Other than that Karachi has no role in earning anything real for rest of Pakistan.

Punjab earns as it is the bread basket of Pakistan, Punjab agricultural earning far out ways multiple x10 times of Karachi revenue, that the actual figures. Then we have textiles factories in Punjab, marble and electricity in KPK, Peshaware, I donot under why is there a big myth Karachi earns 65%, LOL and now all the 1.1 trillion is invested in Karachi for that reason.

Do you guys know how the nitty gritty of economies work in cities? what does Karachi export to the world net? Other than a trade route, sea route which rest of Pakistan purchaes items it is brought onto containers in Karachi. Other that a few industries and services sector Karachi doesnot earn actual revenue worth 65%.
 
I knew this was coming. 220 million people export. 220 million import. It all goes through Karachi.

Then there is the rent seeking racket. Put import controls on things like cars, buses, trucks, electrical products etc Then those licences are given to rent seekers in Karachi to assemble imported kits or other products to be sold at exhorbitant prices to captured 220 million market. Then all the banks for 220 million people are in Karachi. So result is all the companies raping 220 million people have their HQs in Karachi. Result the taxes are from Karachi. Karachi is literally a rent seekers parasite that over decades has made hostage of 220 million people just because of the geography.
Gawadar will inshallah break that Karachi parasite
Only check, where is the loot of money which PM Imran Khan brought back? Not a single penny recovered from PMLN, PPP Zardaris, and MQM. Not a single rupees, this a measure of check which is utter sad.
You cannot recover money in 2 years anywhere in the world. There are court cases that takes years to finish
 
Why Lahore is so modern and developed, Why Islamabad is so developed
Why is the South of Punjab so impoverished even though it was the richest and most developed area of Pakistan, comprising of the state of Bahawalpur, at partition? Seriously. I'm not making it up. Look it up.

Because Pakistan's ruling elite always focus on central Punjab and Potohar. Duh.
Punjab is 100 million people, an economy which it earns by itself which is 3/4th of all the Pakistan money, it is the bread basket, where as all the money is now going else where, where are salty people which need to cry, why put all 1.1 trillion rupees of money in Karachi only
Such a self sustaining mecca of economic prosperity like Punjab but why does everyone keep flocking to a failed economic disaster like Karachi? Why are there 2 million Afghans living in Karachi and not Punjab? Why are there more Siraikis in Karachi than Punjab? Surely Punjab is closer for Siraikis and Afghans than Karachi. Why do they do that? Hmmmm mystery.
 
To those who say Karachi city a transporter of goods has 65% revenue - LOL

Facts as per link are :

Punjab had a GDP of over $200 billion which has steadily continued to grow. It is featured well within the list of country subdivisions with a GDP over $100 billion. Sindh's GDP with $83 billion is to a large extent influenced by the economy of Karachi, its capital and Pakistan's largest city.

List of Pakistani provinces by gross domestic product - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

Punjab had the largest economy and revenue collector in Pakistan (contributing 57% to Pakistan's GDP), followed by Sindh (27.5%), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (8%) and Balochistan (3%). Islamabad, the capital entity, contributes 1%; while FATA contribute 1.5%. So Karachi contribution is far far less than rest of Pakistan!


Why is Karachi developed and rest of Sindh, interior Sindh still living in most backward, stone age era of 500 years old still.

South Punjab is still much much ahead than Sindh, Balochistan, GB combined! South Punjab has an economy of over I just came back last month from DG Khan, Multan and Bhawalpur, and Multan is the most striving economic, South Punjab itself have a much bigger economy than interior Sindh, Balochistan , FATA and part of KPK combined, much ahead, South Punjab economy is much much bigger in revenue and economy than GB.
Here you go Patwari
nation.com.pk

Karachi highest taxpaying city with collection of Rs572.6b

KARACHI - Karachi is on the top on account of tax collection during the tax year 2018 followed by Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi and then
nation.com.pk
 
To those who say Karachi city a transporter of goods has 65% revenue - LOL

Facts as per link are :

Punjab had a GDP of over $200 billion which has steadily continued to grow. It is featured well within the list of country subdivisions with a GDP over $100 billion. Sindh's GDP with $83 billion is to a large extent influenced by the economy of Karachi, its capital and Pakistan's largest city.

List of Pakistani provinces by gross domestic product - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

Punjab had the largest economy and revenue collector in Pakistan (contributing 57% to Pakistan's GDP), followed by Sindh (27.5%), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (8%) and Balochistan (3%). Islamabad, the capital entity, contributes 1%; while FATA contribute 1.5%. So Karachi contribution is far far less than rest of Pakistan!
Why is the South of Punjab so impoverished even though it was the richest and most developed area of Pakistan, comprising of the state of Bahawalpur, at partition? Seriously. I'm not making it up. Look it up.

Because Pakistan's ruling elite always focus on central Punjab and Potohar. Duh.

Such a self sustaining mecca of economic prosperity like Punjab but why does everyone keep flocking to a failed economic disaster like Karachi? Why are there 2 million Afghans living in Karachi and not Punjab? Why are there more Siraikis in Karachi than Punjab? Surely Punjab is closer for Siraikis and Afghans than Karachi. Why do they do that? Hmmmm mystery.
Why is Karachi developed and rest of Sindh, interior Sindh still living in most backward, stone age era of 500 years old still.

South Punjab is still much much ahead than Sindh, Balochistan, GB combined! South Punjab has an economy of over I just came back last month from DG Khan, Multan and Bhawalpur, and Multan is the most striving economic, South Punjab itself have a much bigger economy than interior Sindh, Balochistan , FATA and part of KPK combined, much ahead, South Punjab economy is much much bigger in revenue and economy than GB.
 
