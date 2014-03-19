Karachi keep blackmailing & blame gaming Government to get the 1.1 Trillion rupees massive development money package | Victim-hood Card works

Ranches said: I think you got it wrong here. 1.1 trillion announced by IK himself after rain disaster in Karachi.

But i am convinced it was only an eyewash and he has no intention of giving announced package.

Secondly this money is not collected from all over Pakistan, it is Karachi's own money as Karachi feeds all Pakistan by generating 65% of total revenue. Click to expand...

How does it generate 65% revenue when all it does is has a sea port and all the money earned by rest of Pakistan, and Pakistan makes imports comes to Karachi Sea port, and put on containers and transported to rest of Pakistani cities. Other than that Karachi has no role in earning anything real for rest of Pakistan.Punjab earns as it is the bread basket of Pakistan, Punjab agricultural earning far out ways multiple x10 times of Karachi revenue, that the actual figures. Then we have textiles factories in Punjab, marble and electricity in KPK, Peshaware, I donot under why is there a big myth Karachi earns 65%, LOL and now all the 1.1 trillion is invested in Karachi for that reason.Do you guys know how the nitty gritty of economies work in cities? what does Karachi export to the world net? Other than a trade route, sea route which rest of Pakistan purchaes items it is brought onto containers in Karachi. Other that a few industries and services sector Karachi doesnot earn actual revenue worth 65%.