KARACHI KAY VOTE KI AUKAAT

dexter said:

This is what the reality is..

We cannot do anything except watching this city turning into Mohen jo daro

Nothing will change everything will remain same

Ab aap isko rona peetna kahen ya sab Karachites ki ghalti hai.. yeh aap logon ki marzi hai

We can do a lot...Trust me.Don't think too low of yourself.We are just not organized. Once this happen, you will see ripple effects from Karachi to Kashmir.People here are patriotic but always taken for granted. This needs to stop.