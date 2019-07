Khan arrived in Karachi Wednesday afternoon on an official trip, where he was to meet trade representatives, review the law and order and progress on the development packages for the city. He is scheduled to depart for Islamabad the same night.The industrialists apprised the prime minister of their problems at the meeting. They said that Khan listened to them patiently but no decision was made on resolution of their issues.“The meeting remained futile as a consensus could not be achieved on anything,” they said.The prime minister, instead of resolving issues of traders, kept talking about accountability at the meeting. “No one will be spared and the past rulers will be subjected to strict accountability,” he said.Adviser to PM on Finance Hafeez Sheikh and FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi responded to the industrialists’ queries.The delegates from trade bodies gave suggestions for reforms in tax system, increasing investment and employment, prevention of smuggling and bringing down inflation.The prime minister told them the government wanted to facilitate them. “The purpose of my visit is to resolve your issues, but the economy of Pakistan cannot be run in old way.”He urged the business community to partner with the government, saying that expediting the economic process and alleviating poverty were top priorities of his government.