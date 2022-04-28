What's new

Karachi incident underlines need for countries to take undifferentiated position against terrorism, says India
ANI | Updated: Apr 28, 2022 18:58 IST

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): India on Thursday said its stance against all forms of terrorism anywhere has been steadfast and consistent and the blast at a campus in Karachi that killed three Chinese nationals underlines the need for all the countries to take "undifferentiated position against terrorism".
"Our stance against all forms of terrorism has been consistent... condemning it. This particular incident only underlines the need for all the countries to take an undifferentiated position against terrorism," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during the weekly media briefing.
He was answering a query about a vehicle explosion on Tuesday afternoon near Confucius Institute - a Chinese language teaching centre in Karachi University - in which four people including three Chinese nationals were killed.
The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for this incident.
China has in the past blocked attempts by India and other countries at the UN to designate Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.
Answering another query, Bagchi said Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir.
He was asked about Pakistan's comment on the Prime Minister's visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday during which he unveiled a series of development projects. This was the Prime Minister's first major visit to Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370.
Pakistan had also condemned the laying of foundation stones for the construction of the Rattle and Kwar Hydroelectric Projects (HEP) on the Chenab River, saying this was a contravention of the Indus Water Treaty. (ANI)

