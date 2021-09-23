Karachi IBA Alum Appointed CEO of KFC
Sabir Sami from Pakistan has been appointed the chief executive officer of KFC effective January 1, 20222, according to a YUM Brands announc...
www.southasiainvestor.com
Sabir Sami from Pakistan has been appointed the chief executive officer of KFC effective January 1, 2022, according to a YUM Brands announcement today. Sami, who currently serves as KFC Division Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director of KFC Asia, will succeed Tony Lowings, who is stepping down as CEO at the end of 2021 in advance of his retirement in early 2022. Sabir Sami is a graduate of the Institute of Business Administration, Karachi, Pakistan.
“Sabir is an exceptional leader with deep expertise and knowledge of our business and has a strong, proven track record of growing KFC’s physical and brand presence in markets around the world,” said David Gibbs, CEO of Yum Brands. “As a highly-respected strategic brand builder, operations expert and heart-led leader, Sabir is a natural choice to continue successfully executing KFC’s long-term global growth strategies in close partnership with our franchisees and further elevate KFC as a relevant, easy and distinctive (R.E.D.) brand.”
Sami Sabir graduated in 1988 with a Master's in Business Administration (MBA) degree from the Institute of Business Administration, Karachi, Pakistan. He started his career at FMCG giant Proctor and Gamble (P&G) in Australia where he worked as assistant brand manager from 1989 to 1991. Then he transferred to P&G Pakistan where he served as brand manager from 1990-1994.
Sabir worked for four years at Coca Cola as regional marketing manager in Singapore before moving to Pakistan to work as general manager for Reckitt Benckiser from 2000-2009. He has been with Yum Brands since 2009.
IBA Karachi has produced many high-profile business and management leaders. Among them is Mr. Shaukat Aziz, former Prime Minister of Pakistan. Aziz served in senior management positions at Citibank in Pakistan, UAE, United States and elsewhere before returning to Pakistan to serve as Prime Minister under President Pervez Musharraf. Another prominent IBA alumnus is Asad Umar who is a currently a minister in Prime Minister Imran Khan's cabinet. Umar was CEO of Engro Pakistan prior to becoming a government minister. Hasan Malik, an IBA alumnus, is a managing director at Goldman Sachs on Wall Street in New York. Hasan was a McKinsey & Company partner before joining Goldman Sachs.
Related Links:
Haq's Musings
South Asia Investor Review
Karachi NED Alum Leads Mercedes Benz EV Effort
Pakistani-American Starts Defense-Focused AI Company
US Congress Settles with Pakistani-American IT Specialist
NED Alum Raises $100 Million For FinTech Startup in Silicon Valley
Pakistani-Americans Among Top 5 Most Upwardly Mobile Ethnic Groups
NED Alum Raghib Husain Sells Silicon Valley Company for $7.5 Billion
World Class Business Schools in Pakistan
NED Alum Naveed Sherwani Raises $50 Million For SiFive Silicon Valley Startup
OPEN Silicon Valley Forum 2017: Pakistani Entrepreneurs Conference
Pakistani-American's Tech Unicorn Files For IPO at $1.6 Billion Valuation
Pakistani-American Cofounders Sell Startup to Cisco for $610 million
Pakistani Brothers Spawned $20 Billion Security Software Industry
Pakistani-American Ashar Aziz's Fireeye Goes Public
Pakistani-American Pioneered 3D Technology in Orthodontics
Pakistani-Americans Enabling 2nd Machine Revolution
Pakistani-American Shahid Khan Richest South Asian in America
Two Pakistani-American Silicon Valley Techs Among Top 5 VC Deals
Shaukat Aziz's Legacy
Minorities Are Majority in Silicon Valley
Riaz Haq's Youtube Channel
PakAlumni Social Network
Karachi IBA Alum Appointed CEO of KFC
Sabir Sami from Pakistan has been appointed the chief executive officer of KFC effective January 1, 20222, according to a YUM Brands announc...
www.southasiainvestor.com
Last edited: