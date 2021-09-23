What's new

Karachi IBA Alum Appointed CEO of KFC

Sabir Sami from Pakistan has been appointed the chief executive officer of KFC effective January 1, 2022, according to a YUM Brands announcement today. Sami, who currently serves as KFC Division Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director of KFC Asia, will succeed Tony Lowings, who is stepping down as CEO at the end of 2021 in advance of his retirement in early 2022. Sabir Sami is a graduate of the Institute of Business Administration, Karachi, Pakistan.

Sabir Sami, KFC

“Sabir is an exceptional leader with deep expertise and knowledge of our business and has a strong, proven track record of growing KFC’s physical and brand presence in markets around the world,” said David Gibbs, CEO of Yum Brands. “As a highly-respected strategic brand builder, operations expert and heart-led leader, Sabir is a natural choice to continue successfully executing KFC’s long-term global growth strategies in close partnership with our franchisees and further elevate KFC as a relevant, easy and distinctive (R.E.D.) brand.”


Sami Sabir graduated in 1988 with a Master's in Business Administration (MBA) degree from the Institute of Business Administration, Karachi, Pakistan. He started his career at FMCG giant Proctor and Gamble (P&G) in Australia where he worked as assistant brand manager from 1989 to 1991. Then he transferred to P&G Pakistan where he served as brand manager from 1990-1994.

Sabir worked for four years at Coca Cola as regional marketing manager in Singapore before moving to Pakistan to work as general manager for Reckitt Benckiser from 2000-2009. He has been with Yum Brands since 2009.

IBA Karachi has produced many high-profile business and management leaders. Among them is Mr. Shaukat Aziz, former Prime Minister of Pakistan. Aziz served in senior management positions at Citibank in Pakistan, UAE, United States and elsewhere before returning to Pakistan to serve as Prime Minister under President Pervez Musharraf. Another prominent IBA alumnus is Asad Umar who is a currently a minister in Prime Minister Imran Khan's cabinet. Umar was CEO of Engro Pakistan prior to becoming a government minister. Hasan Malik, an IBA alumnus, is a managing director at Goldman Sachs on Wall Street in New York. Hasan was a McKinsey & Company partner before joining Goldman Sachs.

If KFC declares it's self halal all over the world then it will be a great great news..
 
Chick-fil-a rools the roost now. KFC is mostly losing out in the US.
 
Pakistani and IBA Karachi graduate, Sabir Sami, appointed as Global CEO of KFC , Effective January 1, 2022

Sami Will Succeed Tony Lowings Who Is Retiring; Dyke Shipp Promoted to KFC Division President


1632406304453.png

Pakistan’s Sabir Sami, who graduated from Institute of Business Administration Karachi – has been named as global division chief executive officer of KFC by Yum! Brands Inc, effective January 1, 2022.

Sabir will be taking charge of the position after Tony Lowings who is stepping down as chief executive 2021-end. Samir, through his new role, will assume global responsibility for driving the brand strategy and performance of KFC, said the statement issued by Yum! Brands said.

While praising the skills of Sabir Sami, Yum! Brands Chief Executive Officer David Gibbs said, “Sabir is an exceptional leader with deep expertise and knowledge of our business and has a strong, proven track record of growing KFC’s physical and brand presence in markets around the world”.

“As a highly-respected strategic brand builder, operations expert and heart-led leader, Sabir is a natural choice to continue successfully executing KFC’s long-term global growth strategies in close partnership with our franchisees and further elevate KFC as a relevant, easy and distinctive (R.E.D.) brand”, Gibbs added.


In addition to his roles at KFC, Sabir dually serves as Managing Director of KFC Asia, a high-growth region for the brand representing 17 markets, excluding China, and comprising more than 15 per cent of all KFC Division restaurants.

Sabir’s previous roles include those at Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola and Reckitt Benckiser. The 54-year-old has been associated with Yum for the past 12 years.

Expressing his delight over the promotion to global division, Sami said, “I’m incredibly privileged and excited to continue working with our talented and dedicated KFC leaders and amazing franchise partners around the world to keep strengthening and accelerating the development of our powerful, iconic brand”.

“KFC is uniquely positioned around the world as a well-loved, well-trusted brand with millions of fans – the future is certainly bright”, he added.

We enjoy the benefits of a first Halal KFC in Scotland....doing booming buisness,
No doubt more such outlets will be encouraged in future.
 
Last edited:
