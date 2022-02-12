Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway to be upgraded to 8 lanes

Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway to be upgraded | The Express Tribune Upgrade to accommodate increasing traffic

The Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway (M9) is one of the most important motorways, connecting Karachi with Hyderabad. The six-lane motorway runs for 136 kilometres, while toll is collected from the drivers under an artificial intelligence system.The importance of the motorway is increasing because of high traffic. For that reason, the federal government was considering upgrading it. The planning and design of the upgrade was under way, according to the documents.