What's new

Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway to be upgraded to 8 lanes

H

hydrabadi_arab

FULL MEMBER
Jul 31, 2015
772
2
1,422
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ISLAMABAD:
The federal government has decided to upgrade the Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway from the current six lanes to eight lanes due to increasing traffic, according to documents obtained by The Express Tribune.

The Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway (M9) is one of the most important motorways, connecting Karachi with Hyderabad. The six-lane motorway runs for 136 kilometres, while toll is collected from the drivers under an artificial intelligence system.

The importance of the motorway is increasing because of high traffic. For that reason, the federal government was considering upgrading it. The planning and design of the upgrade was under way, according to the documents.
tribune.com.pk

Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway to be upgraded | The Express Tribune

Upgrade to accommodate increasing traffic
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
62,617
5
50,271
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
There are established businesses and housing literally 10m beyond the current laid road. Provincial government has sold much of the land and the project can be considered dead before it's even started.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

313ghazi
ECNEC gives nod to four projects costing Rs265b
Replies
0
Views
172
313ghazi
313ghazi
Kabira
Ground breaking of 1st phase of Sialkot-Kharian-Rawalpindi motorway to be performed on May27: Murad
Replies
1
Views
446
Great Janjua
Great Janjua
ghazi52
PM congratulates communications ministry, NHA for saving public money
Replies
1
Views
206
Thorough Pro
Thorough Pro
Morpheus
NHA Board Approves 3 Mega Road Projects
Replies
2
Views
402
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
ghazi52
Swat Motorway Phase - II
2 3
Replies
34
Views
4K
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom