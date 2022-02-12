Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway to be upgraded to 8 lanes

hydrabadi_arab
FULL MEMBER
- Jul 31, 2015
- 772
- 2
- Country
-
- Location
-
ISLAMABAD:
The federal government has decided to upgrade the Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway from the current six lanes to eight lanes due to increasing traffic, according to documents obtained by The Express Tribune.
The Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway (M9) is one of the most important motorways, connecting Karachi with Hyderabad. The six-lane motorway runs for 136 kilometres, while toll is collected from the drivers under an artificial intelligence system.
The importance of the motorway is increasing because of high traffic. For that reason, the federal government was considering upgrading it. The planning and design of the upgrade was under way, according to the documents.
The federal government has decided to upgrade the Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway from the current six lanes to eight lanes due to increasing traffic, according to documents obtained by The Express Tribune.
The Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway (M9) is one of the most important motorways, connecting Karachi with Hyderabad. The six-lane motorway runs for 136 kilometres, while toll is collected from the drivers under an artificial intelligence system.
The importance of the motorway is increasing because of high traffic. For that reason, the federal government was considering upgrading it. The planning and design of the upgrade was under way, according to the documents.
Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway to be upgraded | The Express Tribune
Upgrade to accommodate increasing traffic
tribune.com.pk