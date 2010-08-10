Karachi Flooded | News & Discussion

What's new

So rediculous , can't even make a underground , mega pipe to move emergency water out towards desert plains of Balohistan or artificial lake

All this water which could be blessing , and used as a source for watering gardens and trees green city is now a Curse !!!

Not sure why Army is waiting till people pick up bats and hockey sticks and start rioting
 
Instead of picking hockeys and sticks people should help government and army in cleaning nalas and pipelines.
I see a bloody end of this, very soon. What people of Karachi should or should have done, if it was discussions earlier, then it would have been good.
I am sorry guys, Pakistan might loose Karachi very soon. But we intimated here, several times, but anyway.
Ab tum mujhe aasteen cherha ker kahogi: kisi k baap ka hai Karachi. :-) baap ka nahi hai, per ham log insan hain. Or haq beherhal cheen ker lyna perhta hai.
 
Karachi walay kuch nhi krnay walay. Karachi needs a directly elected mayor. Jo pp kbhi nhi honay da gi. Kyonki Direct election main sirf popular candidate jeetay ga horse trading nhi chalay gi. And ussay powers bhi deni parain gi kyonki millions vote lekar jeetay ga
dont underestimate the power of people
 
Karachi walay kuch nhi krnay walay. Karachi needs a directly elected mayor. Jo pp kbhi nhi honay da gi. Kyonki Direct election main sirf popular candidate jeetay ga horse trading nhi chalay gi. And ussay powers bhi deni parain gi kyonki millions vote lekar jeetay ga
Matlab tumhary khayal se ham nain khud nain Karachi ka yeh hal kia hoa hai?
 
Mainay kab kaha ha yeh?

People ki Power hoti to pehlay hi yeh haal na hota.
Ok bhai karachi ppl kuch nahi aun 20-50 lacs logo ko keh do wohi karlein protest jo karachi se bahar se aye karachi tou sab ka hai na?
 
Pictures of Karachi.

12 years since PPP is ruling Sindh.

10 years since 18th Amendment was passed in National Assembly

For many years MQM was part and was in coalition with the government.

Yet.
MQM PPP blame each other and even blame Federal for not cooperating for the development of Karachi.


1598378198324.png
 
So rediculous , can't even make a underground , mega pipe to move emergency water out towards desert plains of Balohistan or artificial lake

All this water which could be blessing , and used as a source for watering gardens and trees green city is now a Curse !!!

Not sure why Army is waiting till people pick up bats and hockey sticks and start rioting
Constructing a mega pipe for Karachi is not a big task. It can be easily undertaken if Sindh government pays attention. Diverting a little more fund to get rid of this rain water wouldn't hurt Pakistan. Federal government needs to take a huge step for Karachi.
 
Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has directed Karachi Corps to step up flood relief operations to assist affected people due to recent rains in interior Sindh and Karachi.

According to the Director General (DG) Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Spokesperson Pakistan Armed Forces. Major General Babar Iftikhar;

COAS directed Karachi Corps to step up flood relief operations to assist affected people due to recent rains in interior Sindh and Karachi. “Troops must reach out to affected population in distress and extend all necessary care”, COAS .

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1298339048155684867

Earlier ISPR in a separate statement said Pakistan Army continued to assist the civil administration in providing relief to masses in rain-hit areas of Karachi.

ISPR said more than 70 Army and Pakistan Rangers Sindh rescue and relief teams are assisting civil administration to provide relief to affected population.

ISPR said in its statement that due to heavy rains in Karachi, various parts of metropolitan city got badly affected. Besides rainfall in Karachi, downpour also occured in Kirther Ranges which lead to overflow of Lath and Thado dam.

Overflow from Lath dam struck Northern Bypass and also caused severe flooding in Malir Nadi bank resulting water flow towards Quaidabad. Army rescue teams are shifting affected people of Quaidabad through Army Engineer boats to safer places.

Army Engineers made 200 m long and 4 feet high bund to avoid flooding of M9 and ensuring proper regulation of water.

Three Army Engineers teams were deployed along Mehran drain to avoid its spillover to save K Electric Grid station , Saadi town and Malir Cantt.

Relief and rescue teams are busy in shifting the people to safer places and being provided shelters. Cooked meal provided to people struck due to water.
Various areas which got badly effected include
– Gulshan e Hadeed
– DHA
– Gizri
– Kimari
– North Kci
– Nazimabad
– Saddar
– Landhi
– Airport
– University Rd
– Faisal Base
– Jinnah terminal
– Saadi town
– Quaidabad
– Yusaf Goth
– PAF Faisal
– PAF Masroor
– Gulistan e Johar

https://www.bolnews.com/pakistan/20...cts-karachi-corps-to-initiate-rescue-efforts/
 
