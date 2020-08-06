/ Register

Karachi Drains Clearance Operation

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by ghazi52, Aug 6, 2020 at 5:56 PM.

    Karachi Drains Clearance Operation


    thank you nawaj sharif.
     
    313ghazi: Guys, I have a few questions.

    1. Are these nullahs natural streams or purpose built storm drains?
    2. Why are they open?
    3. Why are homes built so close to them?
    4. who dumps the waste into them?
    5. This is more of a comment, but that looks disgusting even after it's cleaned up.
     
    current situation




    Karachi must be a federal city, else no solution will work
     
