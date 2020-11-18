Karachi court dismisses slogans case against Maryam Nawaz, Safdar Awan

Norwegian said: But Captain Safdar was present at the tomb and made political slogans that were caught on video. Why didn't court act on this evidence? Why is it relying on Waqas Khan? Click to expand...

Courts rely on evidence provided by prosecutor and claimant. Claimant did not show up after registering the case. Furthermore SC lay down a strict criteria for submitting a video or audio evidence in Judge Arshad Malik Case:

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa and comprising by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Umar Ata Bandial, in its 25-page verdict laid down the criteria to explain as to how a video would be considered as genuine and how this evidence could be proved before a court of law.



The chief justice while authoring the verdict framed five questions in the order.



It also held that the standard of proof required in a criminal case was beyond reasonable doubt and any realistic doubt about an audio tape or video not being genuine might destroy its credibility and reliability.



About the question to determine the video as a genuine piece of evidence, the apex court stated that with the advancement of science and technology it was now possible to get a forensic examination, audit or test conducted through an appropriate laboratory so as to get it ascertained whether an audio tape or a video was genuine and such examination, audit or test could also reasonably establish if such an audio tape or video had been edited, doctored or tampered with.



Laying down requirements, the court noted that no audio tape or video could be relied upon by a court until the same was proved to be genuine and not tampered with or doctored.



A forensic report prepared by an analyst of the Punjab Forensic Science Agency in respect of an audio tape or video was per se admissible in evidence in view of the provisions of Section 9(3) of the Punjab Forensic Science Agency Act, 2007.



It said under Article 164 of the Qanun-e-Shahadat Order, 1984, it laid at the discretion of a court to allow any evidence becoming available through an audio tape or video to be produced.



Even where a court allowed an audio tape or video to be produced as evidence, such audio tape or video had to be proved in accordance with the law of evidence.



"Accuracy of the recording must be proved and satisfactory evidence, direct or circumstantial, has to be produced so as to rule out any possibility of tampering with the record."



It stated that an audio tape or video sought to be produced as evidence should be the actual record of the conversation like as and when it was made or of the event as and when it took place.

The court noted that the person recording the conversation or event had to be produced. The person recording the conversation or event must produce the audio tape or video himself.



The audio tape or video must be played in the court. An audio tape or video produced before a court as evidence ought to be clearly audible or viewable. The person recording the conversation or event must identify the voice of the person speaking or the person seen or the voice or person seen might be identified by any other person who recognised the voice or person.



It stated that any other person present at the time of making of the conversation or taking place of the event might also testify in support of the conversation heard in the audio tape or the event shown in the video.



The voices recorded or the persons shown must be properly identified.



The evidence sought to be produced through an audio tape or video had to be relevant to the controversy and otherwise admissible.



Safe custody of the audio tape or video after its preparation till production before the court must be proved.



"The transcript of the audio tape or video must have been prepared under independent supervision and control. The person recording an audio tape or video may be a person whose part of routine duties is recording of an audio tape or video and he should not be a person who has recorded the audio tape or video for the purpose of laying a trap to procure evidence. The source of an audio tape or video becoming available has to be disclosed," it added.



The court stated that the date of acquiring the audio tape or video by the person producing it before the court ought to be disclosed by such person.



An audio tape or video produced at a late stage of a judicial proceeding might be looked upon with suspicion. A formal application had to be filed before the court by the person desiring an audio tape or video to be brought on the record of the case as evidence.