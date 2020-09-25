Karachi Circular Railway's Opening in Karachi

AZADPAKISTAN2009
Finally the Karachi Circular Railway is patched up and moving on Rail Tracks again
Small step for Man Giant leap for man kind
As Usual , the Local Media will eat grass from London then to report the news
Another successful Project launched under current Imran Khan's Government FEDERAL GOVERNMENT INVOLVEMENT
The KCR is expected to hold carry on average of 700,000 passengers on 246 trains daily when completed.
Pakistan Railways have taken special interest to revive this important City Level project , without taking 5 Billion Dollar Loan and managed to get the Circular Railways operational to take poor passengers and help them travel across the Karachi city for minimal cost.
Earlier repair work, under hornorable Sheik Rasheed sahib's watch
Special thanks to the hard working engineers who have restarted the dead projects
If the Stations restructured, with Shops and Commerce I am sure lot of revenue can be generated for Karachi City
