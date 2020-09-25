Karachi Circular Railway's Opening in Karachi

The KCR is expected to hold carry on average of 700,000 passengers on 246 trains daily when completed.

Finally the Karachi Circular Railway is patched up and moving on Rail Tracks againSmall step for Man Giant leap for man kindAs Usual , the Local Media will eat grass from London then to report the newsAnother successful Project launched under current Imran Khan's Government FEDERAL GOVERNMENT INVOLVEMENTPakistan Railways have taken special interest to revive this important City Level project , without taking 5 Billion Dollar Loan and managed to get the Circular Railways operational to take poor passengers and help them travel across the Karachi city for minimal cost.Earlier repair work, under hornorable Sheik Rasheed sahib's watchSpecial thanks to the hard working engineers who have restarted the dead projectsIf the Stations restructured, with Shops and Commerce I am sure lot of revenue can be generated for Karachi City