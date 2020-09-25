What's new

Karachi Circular Railway's Opening in Karachi

AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
31,987
63
33,099
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
Finally the Karachi Circular Railway is patched up and moving on Rail Tracks again
Small step for Man Giant leap for man kind

As Usual , the Local Media will eat grass from London then to report the news
Another successful Project launched under current Imran Khan's Government FEDERAL GOVERNMENT INVOLVEMENT

The KCR is expected to hold carry on average of 700,000 passengers on 246 trains daily when completed.


Pakistan Railways have taken special interest to revive this important City Level project , without taking 5 Billion Dollar Loan and managed to get the Circular Railways operational to take poor passengers and help them travel across the Karachi city for minimal cost.



Earlier repair work, under hornorable Sheik Rasheed sahib's watch
Special thanks to the hard working engineers who have restarted the dead projects





If the Stations restructured, with Shops and Commerce I am sure lot of revenue can be generated for Karachi City
 
Last edited:
DHSquare

DHSquare

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 7, 2014
89
0
95
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Masha Allah.... This is huge! When was this? I'm surprised this is nowhere in the news..... 😤😤😤
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 1, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Featured SC tells Sindh govt, PR to respect deadline for circular railway completion
Replies
0
Views
595
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
'What is happening in Karachi? It was once the jewel of Pakistan,
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
python-000
python-000
ghazi52
Mafias were financing the governments, says Supreme Court
Replies
3
Views
307
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Nilgiri
Pakistan's stalled China-backed rail project prompts turn to Japan
2 3 4
Replies
58
Views
3K
Nilgiri
Nilgiri
ghazi52
JCC Meeting on CPEC
Replies
3
Views
403
Kabira
Kabira

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top