Karachi Circular Railway to resume operations from Nov 16: Pakistan Railways

AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

Sep 8, 2009
MOD EDIT:

Pakistan Railways has announced the restoration of the Karachi Circular Railway, with operations to resume from November 16.

According to a press release, eight up and down passenger trains will run daily, for which the maximum fare will be Rs50.

Railway officials said that in pursuance of orders by the Supreme Court, Pakistan Railways is seeing to the phase-wise restoration of the Circular Railway.

In the first phase, beginning Monday, November 16, trains from Pipri station will pass through Landhi, Malir, Drigh Road, Cantt, City, Kemari, Wazir Mansion, Lyari, Gulbai, Site, Shah Abdul Latif and Orangi stations.

Four trains of five bogeys each will run daily between Pipri and Orangi simultaneously at 7 am, 10 am, 1 pm and 4 pm.

The distance between both stations is 60 kilometres.

For the restoration of KCR, Pakistan Railways has renovated 15 bogies located in Islamabad, which are likely to reach Karachi in 2 to 3 days.

SC issues show-cause notices over failure to clear KCR track
Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court issued show-cause notices to the Sindh chief secretary (CS) and Secretary Railway over the government's failure to ensure the removal of encroachments from the KCR track.

The court ordered the Chief Secretary, the Secretary Railway and DG FWO to appear before the court on the next date of hearing.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case regarding colossal losses incurred by Pakistan Railway.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice asked Secretary Railways and the Chief Secretary Sindh to inform the court why the KCR project had not yet been activated.

The Railways lawyer said that they have asked Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) for satellite pictures of the track.

The government would remove all the encroachments soon, he said.

The chief justice then asked why the order of the Supreme Court regarding the activation of KCR was not implemented. He directed the government to clear the track and run the trains.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that only departmental correspondence was done but the order of the Supreme Court was not implemented.

"If things stay the same then the court would be stuck doing the same thing for the next five years too," he added.

Later, the hearing of the case was adjourned for two weeks.

Finally the Karachi Circular Railway is patched up and moving on Rail Tracks again
Small step for Man Giant leap for man kind

As Usual , the Local Media will eat grass from London then to report the news
Another successful Project launched under current Imran Khan's Government FEDERAL GOVERNMENT INVOLVEMENT

The KCR is expected to hold carry on average of 700,000 passengers on 246 trains daily when completed.


Pakistan Railways have taken special interest to revive this important City Level project , without taking 5 Billion Dollar Loan and managed to get the Circular Railways operational to take poor passengers and help them travel across the Karachi city for minimal cost.



Earlier repair work, under hornorable Sheik Rasheed sahib's watch
Special thanks to the hard working engineers who have restarted the dead projects





If the Stations restructured, with Shops and Commerce I am sure lot of revenue can be generated for Karachi City
 
mikkix

mikkix

May 7, 2010
City like karachi having metro of 1900 century. Amazing thing is it was already there till 1990 but discontinued or destroyed due to the LOVE of karachi. Thanks for the favor Pakistan 🤣
 
JamD

JamD

Mar 26, 2015
Falcon26 said:
Looks like something from the 1920s.
Considering Karachi's public transport looks like from the 1520s I'd say that's a huge improvement lol.

On a serious note, I would prefer less flashy looking and cheaper solutions for Pakistan than imported first world solutions. Yes the Lahore metro is a vital piece of infrastructure but for a country like Pakiatan it is not the right match. Once Pakistan is richer we can put Orange Lines in every city.
 
Microsoft

Microsoft

Mar 19, 2019
Falcon26 said:
Forget the US, even trains in third world country don’t look like that.

Instead log burning your backend with objective assessments, try to be a bit more dispassionate and look at things more critically.
Consider taking some of your own medicine. And trains in US do look like that if not worse see for yourself:
1604950978683.png

1604951007515.png
 
Falcon26

Falcon26

Dec 24, 2015
JamD said:
Considering Karachi's public transport looks like from the 1520s I'd say that's a huge improvement lol.

On a serious note, I would prefer less flashy looking and cheaper solutions for Pakistan than imported first world solutions. Yes the Lahore metro is a vital piece of infrastructure but for a country like Pakiatan it is not the right match. Once Pakistan is richer we can put Orange Lines in every city.
Karachi is the financial capital of Pakistan and its people deserve modern urban transit. The orange line in Lahore will remove a major bottleneck in the city and improve the quality of life. There’s a direct link between a robust urban transit system and economic growth.

Pakistanis need to look at such projects not simply in monetary terms but the multiplier impact they have. This is why Pakistan’s space program has stayed dormant for decades, even though Pakistan was one of the first countries in Asia to join the space race.

Planners saw the space program as a luxury item. One of the long running arguments on this forum is that Pakistan doesn’t need to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in space projects simply to put one or two satellites in space; without understanding that a robust space program advances a culture of science and technology and benefits the entire economic ecosystem. Again, there are many studies on the connection between space program and economic impact it has.

Pakistan has missed the train number of times due to such fatalistic reasonings.
Microsoft said:
Consider taking some of your own medicine. And trains in US do look like that if not worse see for yourself:
You have posted an image of an Amtrak train and New York subway train. Both of these are decades ahead of anything in Pakistan. You must have not been inside of either, hence your simplistic and laughable rebuttal. Drink some water and get some fresh air.
 
Microsoft

Microsoft

Mar 19, 2019
Falcon26 said:
You have posted an image of an Amtrak train and New York subway train. Both of these are decades ahead of anything in Pakistan. You must have not been inside of either, hence your simplistic and laughable rebuttal. Drink some water and get some fresh air.
Your arrogance reveals your ignorance. It seems you have not been in either so you can carry on being ignorant. Or you must've been a tourist who sat in the subway once and thought it was fine. :sarcastic:
 
JamD

JamD

Mar 26, 2015
Falcon26 said:
Karachi is the financial capital of Pakistan and its people deserve modern urban transit. The orange line in Lahore will remove a major bottleneck in the city and improve the quality of life. There’s a direct link between a robust urban transit system and economic growth.

Pakistanis need to look at such projects not simply in monetary terms but the multiplier impact they have.
Agreed 100%. I said the project (modern urban transit) is vital for Lahore. I agree that it will remove a major bottleneck in the development of the city and its economy. I'm a Karachiite and I am all for putting the sexiest public transport system in Karachi, however, I am also a Pakistani and need to think about the cost to the country.

Falcon26 said:
This is why Pakistan’s space program has stayed dormant for decades, even though Pakistan was one of the first countries in Asia to join the space race.

Planners saw the space program as a luxury item. One of the long running arguments on this forum is that Pakistan doesn’t need to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in space projects simply to put one or two satellites in space; without understanding that a robust space program advances a culture of science and technology and benefits the entire economic ecosystem. Again, there are many studies on the connection between space program and economic impact it has.

Pakistan has missed the train number of times due to such fatalistic reasonings.
I was actually saying the same thing you said on another thread today. Agreed 100%. Pakistan's space program is a hostage to several other factors such as military capture as well but that is a discussion for another thread.

I am only saying that Pakistan is a country with limited resources, and therefore, we should aim for multiple and expansive, low-cost medium-tech solutions, as opposed to a few, high-cost high-tech solutions (which I think the Orange Line is). The point being getting more bang for the buck. Especially since good public transport is missing basically everywhere in Pakistan and we simply don't have the fiscal space to put an Orange Line in every major city. Instead of putting another Orange Line in Karachi, let's put a KCR in 10 major cities including Karachi.

This article makes the point I am making:
www.dawn.com

WHY DOES KCR NEED TO COST SO MUCH ANYWAY?

Official estimates say reviving KCR will cost Rs400 billion, but an alternate plan suggests it can be done in Rs30bn.
www.dawn.com
 
crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

May 20, 2011
Falcon26 said:
Karachi is the financial capital of Pakistan and its people deserve modern urban transit. The orange line in Lahore will remove a major bottleneck in the city and improve the quality of life. There’s a direct link between a robust urban transit system and economic growth.

Pakistanis need to look at such projects not simply in monetary terms but the multiplier impact they have. This is why Pakistan’s space program has stayed dormant for decades, even though Pakistan was one of the first countries in Asia to join the space race.

Planners saw the space program as a luxury item. One of the long running arguments on this forum is that Pakistan doesn’t need to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in space projects simply to put one or two satellites in space; without understanding that a robust space program advances a culture of science and technology and benefits the entire economic ecosystem. Again, there are many studies on the connection between space program and economic impact it has.

Pakistan has missed the train number of times due to such fatalistic reasonings.


You have posted an image of an Amtrak train and New York subway train. Both of these are decades ahead of anything in Pakistan. You must have not been inside of either, hence your simplistic and laughable rebuttal. Drink some water and get some fresh air.
Well, let me tell you someat. Around 25 years ago, my brother in law's wife ( A White American) visited London for the first time. She was amazed to see that London Tube's trains have cushioned seats.
That too more than 2 decades ago. Since then things have moved on in the UK.
 
