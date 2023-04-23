Karachi: Child was shot dead for extracting petrol from a bike

According to the details, the tragic incident took place in the Lions area of Karachi, where a child was killed on the charge of extracting petrol from a bike.
The police say that the neighbor's children were taking out petrol from the bike of a person named Sonu. When they saw the petrol falling, the people alerted.
According to the police, an 11-year-old boy died in the firing while a girl was also injured in the incident. After the shooting, the accused fled from the spot and the search is on.
On the other hand, a 14-year-old girl, Arzoo, was injured in the firing in Madina Colony and has been shifted to the hospital by the rescue personnel.