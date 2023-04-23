What's new

Karachi: Child was shot dead for extracting petrol from a bike

GUN-FIRING-MURDER-696x342.jpg


According to the details, the tragic incident took place in the Lions area of Karachi, where a child was killed on the charge of extracting petrol from a bike.

The police say that the neighbor's children were taking out petrol from the bike of a person named Sonu. When they saw the petrol falling, the people alerted.

According to the police, an 11-year-old boy died in the firing while a girl was also injured in the incident. After the shooting, the accused fled from the spot and the search is on.

On the other hand, a 14-year-old girl, Arzoo, was injured in the firing in Madina Colony and has been shifted to the hospital by the rescue personnel.

کراچی میں بائیک سے پیٹرول نکالنے پر بچے کو گولیاں مار دی گئیں

