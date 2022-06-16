What's new

Karachi by elections 2022 NA 240

PakAlp

PakAlp

PSP, MQMP, MQMH, TLP or PPP. PTI boycotting and PDM must be supporting PPP.




Rigging as usual
 
H

Hussain93

These cleanshaves english medium slave and their terrorist brothers Tried to manipulate votes when they Saw tlp voters casting theres from early on . And when tlp supporter went to check and demanded explanation ,Our generals and seculars favorite terrorist Wing , PSP aka MQM attacked saad rizwi and other tlp members.

This Nation is going towards bloodshed. its scary to think how the higher UPS are not understanding the undercrrent of the flood which is going to be unleashed at all state institutions. Religious ppl are really Fed up that its always they whose political leaders are murdered by States Will ..Just so these currupt waderas, industrialists, generals ,politicians can keep plundering this Nation in the name of their queen of Engeland.
 
PakAlp

PakAlp

Pakistan government/establishment never mentions those people who struggled for Pakistan freedom, they on purpose hide the reality and even try to down play Allama Iqbal Rahimullah who was the real founder of Pakistan, he set the ideology, principles for the new modern Islamic Riyasat. He convinced Muhammad Ali Jinnah to join this movement and made him the leader because he was honest and brave, the Bangalis and others also loved Allama Iqbal and this is why they all agreed to struggle for freedom as the Hindutva ideology would not accept sharing power with the Muslims after 1947. Pakistan means Land of the Pure which includes everyone, and not just the current Pakistanis. A beautiful name.

why pti didn`t contest this electrion?
Not sure but if Pti believes there will be rigging then why call for General elections? The reality is even the general elections will be rigged unless establishment allows free and fair elections.
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

These cleanshaves english medium slave and their terrorist brothers Tried to manipulate votes when they Saw tlp voters casting theres from early on . And when tlp supporter went to check and demanded explanation ,Our generals and seculars favorite terrorist Wing , PSP aka MQM attacked saad rizwi and other tlp members.

Even tho I have differences with TLP qk American sazish k samne yeh b lait gye they. But PSP has no right to attack Saad Rizvi. If they really want to fight then go to voting booths and vote.
 

