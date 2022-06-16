Karachi by elections 2022 NA 240

These cleanshaves english medium slave and their terrorist brothers Tried to manipulate votes when they Saw tlp voters casting theres from early on . And when tlp supporter went to check and demanded explanation ,Our generals and seculars favorite terrorist Wing , PSP aka MQM attacked saad rizwi and other tlp members.
This Nation is going towards bloodshed. its scary to think how the higher UPS are not understanding the undercrrent of the flood which is going to be unleashed at all state institutions. Religious ppl are really Fed up that its always they whose political leaders are murdered by States Will ..Just so these currupt waderas, industrialists, generals ,politicians can keep plundering this Nation in the name of their queen of Engeland.