Karachi born Sajjad Khan leads German Vehicle Giant Mercedes Benz's transition to electric vehicle market

German car maker Mercedes-Benz is soon going to launch its electric vehicles (EV) and the company’s entire transition to enter EV market is being led by a Pakistani born auto expert Sajjad khan.Sajjad Khan is the member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG and Chief Technical Officer, and the company under his leadership will be launching six new all-electric EQ models.The electric EQS sedan by Mercedes will join the current gasoline-engine S500 and S580 models as the third member of the flagship S-class lineup. The new models will be manufactured in Germany at Factory 56, reported byThe EQS will be the first model to get the latest electric architecture designed for luxury and executive EV models.Sajjad has also rolled out the MUBX Hyperscreen for the EQS sedan that has been termed as the brain and the nervous system of the four-wheeler.About the launch of the Hyperscreen for EQS, Sajjad said, “With its unique electro-aesthetics and high user-friendliness, it represents the entire character of the EQS – avant-garde, cool, personal, and useful.”Sajjad has a master’s degree in Information and Communication Technology, and specializes in product engineering. Following his first international projects in the industry, Sajjad Khan joined DaimlerChrysler AG in 2001. He worked there on several projects in the field of infotainment before transferring to the materials purchasing department in 2004, where he procured electronic components for cars.He took over the responsibility for Digital Vehicle & Mobility as Vice President at Daimler AG in spring 2015.Sajjad has also been working as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of CASE since June 2017, and has been leading the whole CASE organization (Connected, Autonomous, Shared & Services, Electric), since October 2018.This is not a bloody joke....Kudos to that man.NED university chap