Of Pakistan’s top 50 taxpayers, 33 are from Karachi



22 Feb 2019

Karachi accounts for two-thirds of the top 50 taxpayers in the country.



The Federal Board of Revenue has compiled a list of the people who paid the highest tax on their incomes during 2017-18. Two-thirds of the FBR’s top 50 taxpayers’ list, 33 to be precise, are from Karachi, including the top three.



In the same year, six people from Lahore, three from Gujranwala and two from Islamabad were also among the top 50 taxpayers.



