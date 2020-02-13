Karachi Beaches

....................
Clifton is the most famous beach of karachi,
You can visit, Sandspit, Manora, French Beach, Capemout, Paradise Point, HawksBays,
Clifton Beach
This picture was taken in January 2009
Clifton Beach, on the Arabian Sea, is a beach in Clifton, Karachi, Sindh, Pakistan, one of the neighborhoods of Saddar Town, Karachi. The beach has attractions for families and tourists, including beachside horse and camel rides, amusement parks, restaurants, and swimming in the Arabian Sea.
March 2016
Manora Island Beach
Paradise Point
