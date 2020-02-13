What's new

Karachi Beaches

ghazi52

ghazi52

Mar 21, 2007
Clifton is the most famous beach of karachi,
You can visit, Sandspit, Manora, French Beach, Capemout, Paradise Point, HawksBays,

Clifton Beach





This picture was taken in January 2009
Clifton Beach, on the Arabian Sea, is a beach in Clifton, Karachi, Sindh, Pakistan, one of the neighborhoods of Saddar Town, Karachi. The beach has attractions for families and tourists, including beachside horse and camel rides, amusement parks, restaurants, and swimming in the Arabian Sea.

March 2016



Manora Island Beach









Paradise Point
RazorMC

RazorMC

May 28, 2009
The water is really muddy unfortunately.

The government needs to put some effort into this area like how the Dubai govt artificially made the Jumeirah beach.
 
muhammadali233

muhammadali233

Sep 18, 2015
You missed Russian beach,it was made for the Russians who made Steel mill and still work in it.A bit rocky but less people makes it better.
 
Soulspeek

Soulspeek

Oct 11, 2013
You call these beaches? These look pretty nude without any vegetation around. Just barren rocky areas besides the sea shore.

This is how a beach looks like...
Genghis khan1

Genghis khan1

Aug 22, 2015
Karachi beaches need biohazard signs and should be off limits to public. I am a certified scuba diver and have seen many beaches all over the world, but seriously, ocean within 1 km of Karachi coast is not clean enough for general public. Looking down the plane, deep Oceans are dark blue in color and turn light blue or Aqua color closer to any coast, but in Karachi it turn dirty black due to chemicals and other pollution.

I visited Sonmiani Beach at SUPARCO's Flight Test Range and water was 20x better than Karachi. Pakistan can develop more beaches in Balochistan.
 
Talwar e Pakistan

Talwar e Pakistan

Dec 30, 2014
Soulspeek said:
You call these beaches? These look pretty nude without any vegetation around. Just barren rocky areas besides the sea shore.

This is how a beach looks like...
Honestly, Pakistan does not have good beaches - there are some coastal areas that would make very beautiful and popular beaches if the government puts an extra effort.

Most of our beaches are centered around Sindh; which honestly isnt a good place for beaches. We need to align towards the Makran coast; extra developing and it can turn into a popular beach destination overnight. It has very good sand and an amazing view of mountains; it just lacks vegetation.


Makran coast, Balochistan

 
