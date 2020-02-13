Karachi beaches need biohazard signs and should be off limits to public. I am a certified scuba diver and have seen many beaches all over the world, but seriously, ocean within 1 km of Karachi coast is not clean enough for general public. Looking down the plane, deep Oceans are dark blue in color and turn light blue or Aqua color closer to any coast, but in Karachi it turn dirty black due to chemicals and other pollution.



I visited Sonmiani Beach at SUPARCO's Flight Test Range and water was 20x better than Karachi. Pakistan can develop more beaches in Balochistan.